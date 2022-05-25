ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee County, TN

Ladies State Tournament Tennis begins Thursday for Coffee Co. Doubles Team

By Lucky Knott
 4 days ago
On Thursday in the TSSAA State Tennis Tournament the Coffee County Lady Raiders doubles team of Lauren Perry Rylea McNamara will take on the McMinn County team of Elena Kurowski...

WDEF

McCallie Rallies For Incredible Walk Off Win For State Baseball Title

Murfreesboro, TN-(WDEF-TV) The McCallie baseball team used plenty of late inning heroics on Friday to beat Lipscomb Academy 14-13 for the state title. Game went to the top of the seventh tied at nine. The Mustangs scored 4 runs in the top of half of the inning. Big Blue answered with five runs in their last at-bat. Zach Porter had the walk off winner with a base hit to left that scored two runs to seal the 14-13 victory.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WTVCFOX

Middle Tennessee principal dragged special education boy by ankles through school

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Middle Tennessee school board fired a principal for dragging a special education student through the school. The Rutherford County Board of Education made the announcement on Thursday, stating Walter Hill Elementary principal Helen Campbell be fired for unprofessional conduct, conduct unbecoming, insubordination, and neglect of duty. Director of...
The Best Things to Do in Franklin, Tennessee: The Perfect 3-Day Itinerary

Travel looks very different right now depending on where you're from and where you're going. Be sure to check local restrictions and be willing to adhere to any and all safety regulations before planning a trip to any of the places you may read about on this site. Also, some posts on this site contain affiliate links, meaning if you book or buy something through one of these links, I may earn a small commission. Read the full disclosure policy here.
FRANKLIN, TN
On Target News

Kick times set for first three Tennessee games

The kickoff times for Tennessee football’s first three games have been announced. The Vols open the season Thursday September 1st at home vs Ball State at 6:00. Week two’s trip to Pitt for the second edition of Johnny Majors Classic will kick off at 2:30. The Vols return...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Vanderbilt HC Tim Corbin Offers High Praise For Tennessee Baseball

Tennessee defeated instate rival Vanderbilt, 10-1, to open up the SEC Baseball Tournament Thursday night at the Hoover Met. It was the Vols’ fourth win over the Commodores this season, marking the first time since 1994 that Tennessee beat Vanderbilt four times in one season. Tennessee earned its first...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Knocks Off LSU, Advances To SEC Tournament Semifinals

HOOVER, Ala. — Tennessee and LSU didn’t get going until 10:10 p.m. local time and 11:10 p.m. back in Knoxville, but the Vols were ready to play nonetheless, defeating LSU to advance to the SEC Tournament semifinals. Here’s everything to know about the Vols’, 5-2, victory.
HOOVER, AL
Monica Meeks announces candidacy for Tennessee House, District 68

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Monica M. Meeks has announced her candidacy for Tennessee House of Representatives, District 68. Meeks, a native of Salemburg, N.C., has lived in Adams for 13 years. She has a master’s degree in criminal justice and is a certified fraud examiner. She is a...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Spring Hill, Tennessee one of 10 fastest-growing cities in the U.S. according to new Census numbers

(The Center Square) — Spring Hill was the 10th fastest-growing city in the United States between July 2020 and July 2021, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Spring Hill has been one of Tennessee's fastest growing cities since the General Motors plant, its largest in North America, opened in 1990, when the city's population was 1,464. The 2021 numbers show that population is now 53,339 and still growing.
SPRING HILL, TN
Interstate 24 West Shutdown Due to Crack on Bridge

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Interstate 24 westbound at the junction with Highway 27 was briefly shutdown and is still partially closed as of Friday morning, May 27. The Chattanooga Police Department announced shortly before 6 AM they had closed a bridge at that junction to inspect a bridge. TDOT Smartway cameras in the area show what appears to be a crack developing on the bridge that carries I-24 traffic west through that junction.
Fatal shooting at I 24 rest stop in Nickajack Lake

MARION COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Jasper Police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting tonight on Nickajack Lake. It happened around 7PM at the eastbound rest stop on I 24. That rest stop is actually an island in the middle of the lake with picnic and camping facilities,...
Columbia Police Seek Public's Help

THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A DRIVER WHO CAUGHT ON SURVEILLIANCE FOOTAGE REMOVING A MILLER TRAILBLAZER WELDER WITH SEVERAL OTHER PIECES OF EQUIPMENT FROM THE CONSTRUCTION SITE AT THE COLUMBIA MALL. THE INCIDENT OCCURRED ON SUNDAY AND THE VEHICLE APPEARS TO HAVE BEEN A FOUR DOOR RED TRUCK WITH A BLACK TRAILER. ANYONE WITH INFORMAITON IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT.
COLUMBIA, TN
Just Listed! This Brentwood Estate Is an Entertainer’s Dream

A subdivision in Brentwood, TN, Princeton Hills is a highly sought-after community offering stately homes and 32 acres of common area that includes beautiful walking trails and greenways. Nestled in this upscale neighborhood is a stunning 8,660-square-foot home that just hit the market. From its multi-level indoor and outdoor living spaces to the backyard oasis and stunning architectural details, this home is perfect for entertaining and exudes luxury and charm around every corner. Take a look inside — and find out how you can call this house home!
BRENTWOOD, TN
Earthquake at Tennessee Warns of Risks of Intense Quakes in the Region

A 2.6-magnitude mild earthquake struck the region outside Knoxville, Tennessee during the night, Weatherboy reports. According to the USGS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 9 km from the town of Garland in the eastern part of the state. This event is the strongest earthquake recorded in Tennessee this month.
Manchester, TN
