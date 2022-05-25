ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

NC bar owners fighting for happy hour, fewer restrictions from the state

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're looking for a happy hour or drink deal in North Carolina, you're not going to find one due to state law. Some bar owners told WCNC Charlotte they are pushing back on the current laws enforced by the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control....

WCNC

VERIFY: Answering questions on NC gun laws

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Many people are talking about gun law reform after it was discovered the 18-year-old gunman in the Uvalde school shooting had access to an assault rifle. A bipartisan group of senators is considering how Congress should respond to the shooting, restarting gun control talks that have broken down many times before. Some proposals include expanded background checks and red flag laws. WCNC Charlotte's VERIFY team looked into North Carolina's gun laws after receiving multiple questions from viewers.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Mecklenburg County Reports 8th Rabies Case Of 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials say a raccoon found near the area of Harding Place in Charlotte on Friday has tested positive for rabies. This is the 8th confirmed rabies case in Mecklenburg County this year. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Animal Care & Control was notified by the Mecklenburg County...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Freebies and More to Celebrate National Hamburger Day in North Carolina

The burger of my choice is a medium-rare cooked burger with American cheese, lettuce, ketchup, and mayo on a sesame seed bun. That to me sounds amazing with a side of fries. Americans love us some hamburgers. It is a cookout staple. On May 28th each year we celebrate National Hamburger Day. This is to honor one of America’s favorite sandwiches.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

NC homeowner pandemic program slow to pay out of the gates

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new pandemic program offering financial help to homeowners is delivering an average of $13,500 to families in need, but four months in, those dollars are taking longer than expected to arrive. The NC Homeowner Assistance Fund has approved roughly 1,800 applications since opening the program...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Charlotte, North Carolina

It's true that almost all of us can prepare a good steak in the comfort of our home, but what's also true is that it feel good to go out from time to time and enjoy a nice dinner with friends and family. If you live in Charlotte, North Carolina, or simply happen to come here often, we have put together a list of 3 great steakhouses in the area that we recommend you to visit next time you feel like dining out. They are great options for a casual meal with some friends or family members, but they are also great choices for when you want to celebrate a special occasion.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Austin Walker
6 Famous Foods Born in North Carolina

Welcome to North Carolina! Home of great weather and even better foods. While you enjoy some of your favorite foods and drinks, ever wondered where they originated? Enjoy some of your favorite treats in their birthplace and learn even more than you ever thought you could. North Carolina is home...
The scoop on Eat Black Charlotte Week

CHARLOTTE — In May 2020, a group of Charlotte foodies set out to create change following the death of George Floyd. In an effort “to change the narrative and redirect our emotions to something positive,” they urged people to support Charlotte’s Black-owned restaurants and food trucks, and post about their visits using #EatBlkCLT.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Carolina Harbor Waterpark Opens May 27

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Friday, May 27, the Carowinds’ premier water park will reopen after its seasonal closure with a splash. It will allow for guests to celebrate the culture of the Carolina coast and enjoy more than 28 attractions for families and thrill-seekers, as well as resort-style amenities with the luxury of a […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Guest Commentary: Black Lives Matter

“Where there is no vision, the people perish.” — Proverbs 23-18 The 21st century has the personality of the Civil War. A MAGA (Make America Great Again) man with a Republican base, responding to his permissive leadership — offering no substance, but sanctioning white supremacy, domestic terrorism and race-based politics. Historically rejected constituencies, threatened by anything but a white America, are creating chaos, terror and taking Black lives. Local politics are preempted by an “us vs them” national debate, aided by the media making MAGA man — the most talked about in America. Embarrassed Republicans are co-opted, because they want Republican control. Most Republicans are not racist, but some of them —except for Liz Cheney — hold their noses and ride the wave. MAGA man uses race and hate as bait; while vilified, but emerging progressives, use substance and empathy.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
North Carolina man pleads guilty to involvement in the deadly US Capitol riot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In front of a federal judge on Friday, Matthew Mark Wood of Rockingham County pleaded guilty to his involvement in the deadly attack on the US Capitol. Wood changed his plea from not guilty to guilty to all six charges against him. He admitted to the judge he went into the capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 "to obstruct the electoral vote count."
CHARLOTTE, NC
Chatting with the winner of ‘Survivor’ season 42

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Season 42 of “Survivor” ended last night and WBTV got the chance to talk to the show’s newest winner. Maryanne Oketch is the second Canadian in a row to win and the second Black woman to be named Sole Survivor. Season 42...
Family of Charlotte murder victim questions justice system

Storm damage across the county has prompted Iredell-Statesville Schools to operate on a one-hour delay Friday. Union County Public Schools Superintendent Andrew Houlihan discusses the safety precautions and mental health resources put in place for students and staff. Experts expect busy Memorial Day travel weekend. Updated: May. 26, 2022 at...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte North Carolina Man Celebrates $100,000 Lottery Win

Congratulations to William Mitchell of Charlotte who tried his luck on a $20 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. The lucky store is located at Arrowood Corner on South Tryon Street in Charlotte. He arrived at lottery headquarters this past Tuesday to collect his prize. After required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,016. The Grand Money game debuted in September with four top prizes of $2 million and six $100,000 prizes. Two $2 million prizes and two $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Adopted brothers from Sierra Leone experience first birthday with NC family

Adopted brothers from Sierra Leone experience first birthday with NC family. A video of a Charlotte teen celebrating his first birthday in America is quickly going viral on social media. "It's been crazy, totally unexpected," Jamie Walker said of the viral video. "We have been trying to film as much of their firsts as we can since they've arrived,"

