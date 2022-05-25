19 kids, 2 adults killed in Texas elementary school shooting

UVALDE, Texas — Families of some of the Uvalde school shooting victims are upset and frustrated with how police chose to respond to the tragic event that happened Tuesday. On Friday, Texas Department of Public Safety officials admitted the on-site commander in charge of the initial response made the 'wrong decision' not to breach the classroom sooner. He believed the gunman was barricaded in a classroom during Tuesday's attack and that the children were not at risk, Col. Steven McCraw said.

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO