Georgia State

2022 midterms Georgia primary election results: Judicial

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
 3 days ago

Voters in Georgia made their voices heard in...

Several Georgia primary races head to June runoff

ATLANTA - Georgia voters will return to the polls next month to decide several races where none of the candidates garnered the 50% plus one needed to avoid a runoff. "The focus for all of these campaigns in the next week is going to be calling donors and making sure that you've got enough money to run through the finish line," said Brian Robinson, Republican strategist and president of Robinson Republic.
ATLANTA, GA
Lucy McBath delivers speech after winning in Georgia primary

Lucy McBath gives thanks in her celebratory speech after winning the 2022 Georgia primary. McBath is looking to claim a seat for Atlanta's Seventh Congressional District. She will go up against the winner of the Republican primary in November's election.
GEORGIA STATE
Brian Kemp and Herschel Walker thank supporters after coming out victorious in primary elections

Republican candidates Gov. Brian Kemp and Herschel Walker were seen Thursday night thanking supporters and more during their celebratory speeches after taking home winning titles in the primary election. Gov. Bran Kemp will face Stacey Abrams in November after defeating former President Trump-endorsed candidate David Perdue in the GOP Governor primary race. Herschel Walker, who was endorsed by Trump, was named GOP Senate primary winner and is set to go up against Sen. Raphael Warnock for November's elections in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting: Georgia lawmakers react

ATLANTA - Georgia's lawmakers are responding to the deadly mass shooting at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday. At least 18 students and a teacher were killed inside Robb Elementary School in tiny Texas town just 75 miles from the border of Mexico. The deceased children are said to be 2nd, 3rd and 4th graders, approximately 7, 8 and 9-year-olds.
UVALDE, TX
Georgia PSC 'getting lit up' with complaints about home solar ripoffs

LILBURN, Ga. - A growing number of Georgians complain they were tricked into buying expensive rooftop solar power systems, the kind you see advertised heavily on social media. "I really hate that we’re going to have to get involved, but there’s just so many problems," explained Georgia Public Service Commissioner Tim Echols. "We’re getting lit up at the commission — all five of us — about the problems people are having."
GEORGIA STATE
Texas elementary school shooter was not approached by law enforcement, safety official says

Steven McCraw, director and colonel of the Texas Department of Public Safety, explains in detail what steps the Texas school shooter took to kill 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday. McCraw gives a time synopsis of the way law enforcement engaged in tactical steps to stop the gunman after facing questions and criticism on Thursday regarding how much time had passed before officials stormed into a Robb Elementary School classroom to put a stop to the gunman.
TEXAS STATE
Texas school shooter "purchased and had a total of 1,657 total rounds of ammunition," safety official says

Steven McCraw, director and colonel of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said on Friday that the gunman that took the lives of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday had 1,657 total rounds of ammunition. Law enforcement officials said a total of 58 magazines were found at the school with 11 inside and three on the gunman.
TEXAS STATE
'It was the wrong decision, there's no excuse for that,' safety official says

Steven McCraw, director and colonel of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said on Friday that the wrong decision was made and that there should have been an entry as soon as they could have as a way to stop the gunman that took the lives of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. This response was provided after McCraw stated that "an on-seen commander at the time believed that the incident had transitioned from an active shooter to a barricaded subject."
UVALDE, TX
Uvalde elementary school shooting: Texas officials attempt to clarify timeline and provide critical details on shooter's steps

Steven McCraw, director and colonel of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said on Friday that the wrong decision was made after officers were said to believe the suspect was barricaded inside the classroom instead of being an active shooter resulting in the death of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday. Law enforcement authorities faced questions and criticism on how many children called 911 during the incident, the shooters digital footprint, and the updated timeline provided by McCraw of the steps the gunman took to enter Robb Elementary School and shoot 19 children and two teachers to death.
UVALDE, TX

