Okmulgee County, OK

Okmulgee residents still recovering from early May storms

By Brady Halbleib
 4 days ago
This week's rain brings back terrifying memories for people in Okmulgee County. Some of them are still recovering from the damaging floods that happened there two weeks ago. Okmulgee Emergency Management is now preparing for another round of rain.

Kyle Hall tells 2 News about the night more than 6 feet of floodwater covered his entire front yard before destroying the inside of his home. More than two feet of water flooded the inside of his home around 1 a.m. Kyle and his family had to be rescued from their home the next morning.

The clean-up is extensive. Hall is still waiting on permits from the city to put up new drywall. Meanwhile, he and his family are searching for a small calf after it went missing the night of the flood.

Hall and his family were one among more than 50 other water rescues during that storm. Tim Craighton says, “These last two weeks have been history making.”

Emergency teams are on standby in case of flooding Tuesday night. While there was no significant flooding there Tuesday afternoon, Craighton knows people are on edge.

“We have water where it has never been. We have houses that are 100-year-old homes that have water in them now that never had before,” Craighton said.

For Hall, while the damage is vast, he’s glad he and his family are okay.

“The feeling should have been fear, anger and sadness. But just because of the support we’ve had. It’s been nothing but appreciation and gratitude. It’s been very humbling.”

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

