Superior Softball Wins Playoff Opener Over Wausau East

DULUTH, Minn.– Blood supplies are dangerously low in the northland. North Memorial Blood Center is currently looking for people to give blood. Typically, blood donation centers need a 5 to 7 day supply, and earlier this month they were down to just 2 to three days. Now its dropped to the critical level where places like the memorial blood centers has just a one to two day supply. They encourage people with all blood types to donate so patients who need it for traumatic injuries, surgeries, cancer treatments, organ transplants, and more can have successful procedures. One blood donation can save up to three lives.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO