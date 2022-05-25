ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, WI

Superior Softball Wins Playoff Opener Over Wausau East

By Sam Ali
FOX 21 Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUPERIOR, Wis. – Emma Raye’s solo home run was part of a...

FOX 21 Online

Duluth Boys Lacrosse Drops Regular Season Finale to Northfield

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth boys lacrosse team struggled in the second half as Northfield got the 12-6 road win to end the regular season. Colby Larson and Logan Lian scored twice while Grady Downs and Tyler Smith each scored once. The Wolfpack now prepare for the section playoffs...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Native Gianna Kneepkens Signs NIL Deal with Options Travel

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s been almost a year since the NCAA has allowed student-athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness. And one former Duluth Marshall basketball star is taking advantage of that opportunity right in her own backyard. Utah guard Gianna Kneepkens has agreed to an...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Sue Northey Returns as Esko Girls Basketball Head Coach

ESKO, Minn.- Esko High School announced Thursday that former girls basketball coach Sue Northey will return to the sidelines. Northey headed the Eskomos for nearly two decades before stepping away to spend more time with family. In her time as head coach Northey recorded 354 wins, to go along with six state tournament appearances.
ESKO, MN
FOX 21 Online

UMD’s Karen Stromme and Gary Holquist Announce Retirement

DULUTH, Minn.- After a combined 75 years involved with the UMD athletic department, Karen Stromme and Gary Holquist have announced they will be retiring this June. A special ceremony was held Thursday at Romano Gym to honor the husband and wife duo who have held many positions over the years with UMD from coaching to administration. One thing they say will never change is being a Bulldog for life.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Superior Family Builds Memorial for Victims of Uvalde School Shooting

SUPERIOR, Wisc.- Following the tragic events that occurred at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday resulting in the deaths of 19 children and two teachers, a Superior family, with the help of a local shop in town put together a memorial in their front yard. Along Highway 35,...
SUPERIOR, WI
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Police: Alleged Threat to Lincoln Park Middle School was List of Peoples’ Names Student Felt ‘upset with and bullied by’

DULUTH, Minn.- Investigators with the Duluth Police Department Friday determined the alleged school threat made by a Lincoln Park Middle School student was a written list of names several months old. According to a Department spokesperson, after the recent tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, students who knew about the...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

After 10 Years, Waggoners Hand Duluth’s Breeze Inn Over to New Owners

DULUTH, Minn.- A staple restaurant on the outskirts of Duluth famous for being some of the best views of the Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon is changing hands after a decade. Shaun and Kate Waggoner said goodbye to the Breeze Inn on Jean Duluth road Saturday night. The couple has owned...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

2022 Goldfine Gold Star Teacher Awards

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Public School teachers were recognized Thursday at the Gold Star Teacher Award ceremony held at Lincoln Park Middle School. The award presented by the Goldfine family since 2006, is a way to honor teachers in the area who go above and beyond to inspire and encourage students through education. Sixteen teachers were nominated and two were chosen, one elementary teacher and one secondary.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

UPDATE: Power Restored to Proctor’s Water Pump Station

DULUTH, Minn.- The City of Duluth spokesperson announced that as of 5:21 p.m., Duluth City crews and a contractor restored power to the water pump station that serves the City of Proctor. Water service to Proctor residents has resumed normal operations. DULUTH, Minn.- Crews from the City of Duluth are...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Campers Roll in for Memorial Weekend

DULUTH, Minn. – Memorial Day weekend is here and campers are getting set up for some summer celebration. Over at the Buffalo Valley Campground, campers started rolling in yesterday and have started to set up camp. Buffalo Valley offers a variety of activities for guests such as bike trails and the bar and restaurant.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Joyce Lenz, 81, Missing In Bayfield County

BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. — The Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman with dementia. Joyce Lenz is 81-years-old and was last seen on Tuesday wearing black pants and possibly a denim jacket and pink sweatshirt. She was spotted around 5 p.m. that evening walking away...
FOX 21 Online

LSC to Partner with Ascent Aviation on Pilot Program

DULUTH, Minn. – Lake Superior College announced Thursday that they are partnering with Ascent Aviation in an effort to support the professional pilot program. LSC has worked with Ascent Aviation through the Lake Superior Helicopters program for the last couple of years and has seen success through a rise in enrollment. Now, they will work with them on the airplane side with the hope to attract and retain flight instructors.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Hibbing Police Dept. Planning Volunteer Trip to Help Kabetogama Flooding Victims

HIBBING, Minn.- Officials with the Hibbing Police Department plan to take a volunteer team Thursday to the Kabetogama area, as the floodwaters continue to claim more homes. According to the National Weather Service, the flooding in the Rainy River Basin is historic, and already exceeded the records set in 2014. It could break all-time records for lake levels on Namakan/Kabetogama Lake and Rainy Lake.
HIBBING, MN
FOX 21 Online

Traveling Train Art Exhibit Stops at The Depot

DULUTH, Minn.- A new travelling art exhibit made a stop at the Depot’s Lake Superior Railroad Museum Saturday, getting people buzzing about locomotives and nature. The Summer Gallery car held the exhibit titled, “Railroad and the American Industrial Landscape.” The art, both a mixture of photographs and paintings by Ted Rose, an artist out of Milwaukee, features the evolving world of trains and railroads in the U.S..
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Douglas County Service Office Prepares for Memorial Day Weekend at Cemeteries

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Douglas County Service office organized the laying of flags on each veteran’s headstone at local cemeteries. They opened up the opportunity to the community a couple of years ago. and organizers say the influx of volunteers was more than expected. They believe every veteran should have the American flag on their headstone for Memorial Day, and seeing families come out makes it all worth it.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
FOX 21 Online

North Memorial Blood Drive

DULUTH, Minn.– Blood supplies are dangerously low in the northland. North Memorial Blood Center is currently looking for people to give blood. Typically, blood donation centers need a 5 to 7 day supply, and earlier this month they were down to just 2 to three days. Now its dropped to the critical level where places like the memorial blood centers has just a one to two day supply. They encourage people with all blood types to donate so patients who need it for traumatic injuries, surgeries, cancer treatments, organ transplants, and more can have successful procedures. One blood donation can save up to three lives.
DULUTH, MN

