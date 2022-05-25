Democrat Malika Sanders-Fortier advances to primary runoff election for governor in Alabama.

Welcome back to WTOP’s weekly election update! WTOP’s team of reporters will keep you informed on the latest through Nov. as primary and election races heat up in the District, Maryland, Virginia and nationwide. Local politics and elections | Nick Iannelli. Drop boxes open in DC. Voters in...
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has announced vetoes of 18 bills, including a measure that would have allowed voters who forget to sign their mail-in ballot to do so after mailing to get it counted. The Republican governor also vetoed a bill that would have allowed...
DETROIT (AP) — Business owner Perry Johnson filed a lawsuit Friday to try to get on Michigan’s August primary ballot, the first of many likely legal challenges after five Republican candidates for governor were barred because of too few valid petition signatures. Johnson asked the state Court of...
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A federal judge has rejected a request by Native American tribes to stop Toronto-based Hudbay Minerals Inc. from preparing a planned new Arizona copper mine’s site in the Santa Rita Mountains near Tucson. U.S. District Judge James Soto refused to issue a temporary restraining...
Two tornadoes with winds estimated between 80 to 90 mph touched down in different parts of Maryland during Friday’s intense weather, causing damage to vehicles and property. The National Weather Service said that an EF-1 tornado traveled four miles in about 10 minutes from Charlotte Hall in St. Mary’s County to close to Benedict in Charles County around 8:30 p.m. Friday.
Visitors heading to Delaware beaches this Memorial Day weekend may find it trickier than usual to get their feet in the sand. A nor’easter that slammed the coast earlier this month caused serious erosion, and as a result, several beach access points for pedestrians and cars are still closed.
