Democrat Yolanda Flowers advances to primary runoff election for governor in Alabama.

Two tornadoes with winds estimated between 80 to 90 mph touched down in different parts of Maryland during Friday’s intense weather, causing damage to vehicles and property. The National Weather Service said that an EF-1 tornado traveled four miles in about 10 minutes from Charlotte Hall in St. Mary’s County to close to Benedict in Charles County around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

CHARLES COUNTY, MD ・ 52 MINUTES AGO