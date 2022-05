PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Hundreds of thousands of Arizonans are expected to hit the road this weekend, maybe to the beach, the woods, or the casinos! But, it’s no secret that gas prices are through the roof right now, so we want to help you find the cheapest options if you’re planning to road trip to different places in or just outside Arizona. “Since April 24, gas prices have either remained flat or gotten higher and since May 11, we’ve set a new national record every single day since then,” said Aldo Vazquez, a spokesman with AAA.

