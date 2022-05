The number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Carolina is rising again, with more than 27,600 new cases reported in the last week, state data shows. But that number, a 16% increase over the previous week, doesn’t tell the whole story. With all these take-home tests on the market, people who get sick are not necessarily reporting the results to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO