Tonight the 1st of several systems moves in from the Pacific with moisture, warm air and instability creating the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms. The greatest risk will be in the foothills and the Blues. With that said we do have a slight chance of a few stray thunderstorms in the Yakima Valley and Columbia Basin between 5-10 pm. Otherwise cloudy skies and breezy to gusty winds 10-15 mph and gusts 20+mph.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO