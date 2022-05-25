ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Column | Recent additions put Pitt men’s basketball into ‘win now’ mode

By About the Writer
Pitt News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf someone called the 2022 offseason a whirlwind for head coach Jeff Capel and the Pitt men’s basketball program, it would be a gross understatement. Since their underwhelming loss to Boston College in the ACC Men’s Basketball tournament back in March, the Panthers have gone on to lose eight players to...

pittnews.com

ESPN

Jordan Addison says decision to transfer from Pittsburgh Panthers to USC Trojans football team was a 'gut move'

SANTA MONICA, Calif. -- Wide receiver Jordan Addison on Saturday described his decision to transfer from Pittsburgh to USC as a personal "gut move." Speaking for the first time since his decision to pick USC over Texas and Alabama, Addison, who was at Steve Clarkson's quarterback retreat on Saturday, said he first started thinking about transferring once the Panthers underwent coaching changes. In December, offensive coordinator Mark Whipple resigned and was replaced by Frank Cignetti Jr. while wide receivers coach Brennan Marion was hired away by Texas at the end of the season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Osikowicz, Ryan lead Seton Hill to victory in Division II World Series

The Seton Hill softball team rebounded from an opening loss in the NCAA Division II World Series and stayed alive with an 8-1 victory over Adelphi (N.Y.) in the loser’s bracket game Friday night in Denver. The Griffins (42-11) will take on Cal State Dominguez Hills (42-22) at 4:30...
GREENSBURG, PA
wpgh53.com

2022 college football schedule on Pittsburgh's FOX 53

FOX Sports has announced select games from the network’s elite 2022 college football schedule, featuring top games from the Big Ten, Big 12, and Pac-12 conferences. For the first time ever, Big Noon Kickoff travels each week of the season, previewing the day’s best matchups from campuses across the nation at 10 a.m. Kickoff is followed by Big Noon Saturday, the network’s premier matchup each week and 2021’s most-watched regular season college football window across any network.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Female sports pioneers headline 15th WPIAL Hall of Fame class

Getting girls scholastic sports on the map wasn’t easy at first, but Ruth Ann Burke had faith that female participation would catch on quickly. Once Burke co-founded the Western Pennsylvania Girls Athletic League in 1971 with Donna Shaver, girls scholastic sports became a reality. In its second year, 51 schools signed up to sponsor girls basketball. Besides that, 26 registered for swimming, 22 for volleyball and 19 for gymnastics.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

A Couple of Underrated 2023 Recruits Making Official Visits to Pitt

If not for Pitt’s ability to turn under-recruited commits into legitimate college football stars, the 2021 ACC championship would not be sitting in Pitt’s UPMC Rooney Sports Complex facility on the South Side. Two under-recruited recruits from the class of 2023 will be making official visits to Pittsburgh...
PITTSBURGH, PA
erienewsnow.com

Playing Old Time Golf on an Historic Course

Western Pennsylvania is loaded with sports history. In fact, one of the nation's most historic golf courses is located less than two hours from Erie. Foxburg Country Club, in Clarion County, is the oldest golf course in continuous use in the United States. It was founded by Joseph Mickle Fox,...
ERIE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Paid extras needed for season 2 of 'Mayor of Kingstown,' filming in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Paid background extras are needed for season two of "Mayor of Kingstown," the Paramount+ series filming in Pittsburgh. The Pittsburgh Film Office said they're looking for kids, teens and adults to portray locals, officers, prisoners, diner patrons, night club goers and more to create a town similar to Detroit.Starring Jeremy Renner and Emma Laird, "Mayor of Kingstown" follows power brokers in a Michigan town "where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry," exploring themes of systematic racism, corruption and inequality.Season two will be produced by Pittsburgh's own Antoine Fuqua.The series will film from late June through October. No experience is necessary and COVID-19 vaccinations aren't required, though testing will be provided. For more information on how to apply, click here. Disclosure: Paramount+ and KDKA-TV are owned by Paramount Global.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

A BIG DEAL FOR PITTSBURGH’S BLACK BUSINESSES

TONI MURPHY, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, COMCAST KEYSTONE REGION. Comcast offering 100 small businesses in Allegheny County $10,000 each…Black-owned businesses encouraged to apply. Starting June 1, Black-owned businesses in Allegheny County will be chomping at the bit to get a piece of the $1 million being awarded in totality by...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh once again featured as an answer on Jeopardy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "What is, 'the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette?'"That's right, once again our fair city was an answer on the popular game show Jeopady! Our news partners were the subject as noted in the above tweet by Post-Gazette Sports Photojournalist Matt Freed. The category was "Ends in 'Ette'" and of course, the PG obviously ends with those four letters. Earlier this month, Pittsburgh was featured as a Daily Double, but...they got the name slightly wrong. It's the Fern Hollow Bridge, but we'll give them a pass because if there's one thing we Pittsburghers love - it's referencing our home-tahn!
PITTSBURGH, PA
downtownpittsburgh.com

2022 Downtown Food Guide

With the weather warming up and the sun starting to shine more each day, what better time is there than now to come Downtown and find a new favorite restaurant, juice bar, or café? This list is a must-have for those looking to do some quality dining this summer!
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Could Pittsburgh’s Gas Prices Reach $6 Per Gallon or More?

Gas prices in the city recently jumped to an average of $4.695 — the highest recorded average to date. On May 23, AAA published an article called “Nowhere to Go But Up?”, with details of the burgeoning fuel crisis. The national average for a gallon of gas, now $4.6, hasn’t fallen for almost a month. In fact, it’s mostly continued to rise, setting a new record every day since May 10.
PITTSBURGH, PA
progressivegrocer.com

Giant Eagle Gives Shoppers a Break on Grocery Prices

Giant Eagle, Inc. has rolled out a new pricing initiative for its myPerks members that offers savings of up to 20% on more than 1,000 products. The lower prices are aimed at helping customers deal with higher inflationary prices and will be available at both Giant Eagle’s supermarkets and Market District locations.
INDIANA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Photo album: Quaker Valley High School prom

Quaker Valley High School held its prom on May 20. Students participated in the traditional grand march promenade at the high school before heading off to the Pittsburgh Marriott North in Cranberry for dinner and dancing. This year’s theme was “An Enchanted Garden.”
PITTSBURGH, PA

