CHARLOTTE, N.C. — May is mental illness awareness month. Here to talk about his book... touching on embracing suffering, is author Thomas Fellows. Fellows says...The main thesis of this book, is that while 99% of the world tries to avoid suffering, the most successful people and people that will be remembered for generations to come, not only choose to suffer, but embrace it fully, often asking for more.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO