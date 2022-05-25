ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Mental Health Professional Explains How To Talk To Your Children About Mass Shootings

By Feliz Romero
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur hearts are with the Uvalde community and with kids who might be afraid to step back into the classroom as we learn more about the mass shooting near San Antonio. News 9 spoke to a licensed counselor about how to talk with our children as many families watched it unfold...

