Uvalde school shooting: A look back at some of the previous proposals to stop this from happening

SAN ANTONIO — Bus drivers from Northside Independent School District paid tribute to Uvalde CISD Saturday morning by making a heart formation with their buses and physically gathering to spell out 'Uvalde'. Leroy Montalvo, NISD's Culebra Transportation bus driver, organized the event with his colleagues, NISD Transportation Director Tesilia...
UVALDE, Texas — Justin Rodriguez’s 11-year-old nephew was in the classroom that a shooter attacked on Tuesday. If he’d known how close the boy was to the bullets, he might not have followed the orders of the Uvalde police officers he encountered outside Robb Elementary School. “There...
UVALDE, Texas — Like the rest of the nation, Dr. John Preddy watched the news unfold about the Robb Elementary School mass shooting in Uvalde. “It just changed every minute,” he said. “I honestly didn’t believe it.”. On Tuesday, the death toll climbed, and names were...
WEATHERFORD, Texas — School districts across North Texas added more police presence after the tragedy in Uvalde, where a gunman took 21 lives. After the school mass shooting, districts are on high alert, like Thursday in Weatherford. “I do know there was a threat to do harm to the...
UVALDE, Texas — En español: La policía tomó la 'decisión equivocada' de esperar afuera del salón de clases en Uvalde mientras los niños pedían ayuda al 911, dice un funcionario. The head of the Texas Department of Public Safety on Friday said...
UVALDE, Texas — The head of the Texas Department of Public Safety said Friday morning that Uvalde police made the wrong decision by not going into the shooter's classroom sooner. And parents of the victims were left without understanding. "People from Uvalde PD were sworn to protect and serve,"...
UVALDE, Texas — Texas Governor Greg Abbott held a news conference Friday, breaking down the available resources to help the community of Uvalde, just days after 19 students and two teachers were shot and killed by an 18-year-old gunman inside Robb Elementary School. But it was during the question...
UVALDE, Texas — State Sen. Roland Gutierrez was emotional on Saturday as he visited the memorial site of the 21 victims of the Uvalde elementary school shooting and talked by phone to the victims’ families. He promised them help. "How can we ask the people that have lost...
HOUSTON — U.S. Senator Ted Cruz demanded swift action following the Uvalde shooting at an NRA rally in Houston -- but presented options other than the banning of firearms like assault rifles. Rather than propose a ban on weapons, Cruz proposed such policies as requiring schools to have only...
SAN ANTONIO — Actor Matthew McConaughey visited his hometown of Uvalde Friday after the school shooting that left 21 people dead. This comes after a gunman on Tuesday went into Robb Elementary building in Uvalde CISD and killed 19 children and two teachers. The gunman was shot and killed by police.
UVALDE, Texas — Authorities have confirmed that they are looking into the response time of Uvalde police officers amid reports of discrepancies in statements about the actions taken as law enforcement arrived at the scene of Tuesday's school shooting. On Thursday, two days after 21 people including 19 children...
UVALDE, Texas — The tragedy in Uvalde is not just another reminder of the recurring gun violence in our schools but a reminder of the seemingly age-old question: Should our teachers carry guns?. "This school is an extension of my home. When I step through these doors in the...
UVALDE, Texas — A Texas law enforcement official said the 18-year-old gunman who slaughtered 21 people at an elementary school entered the building “unobstructed” through a door that was apparently unlocked. Victor Escalon, a regional director at the Texas Department of Public Safety, said Thursday that Salvador...
UVALDE, Texas — Through his pain, Jorge Flores made his way across the road leading up to the memorial site outside of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on Thursday. Wooden white crosses sat side by side. He walked to the one with his grandson’s name inscribed on it: Jose Flores.
MICHIGAN, USA — Hundreds of students at Oxford High School, the Michigan school where four were killed in November, walked out Thursday and formed a ‘U’ on the football field to show support for students and families in Uvalde, Texas. “We went through the same thing. I...
UVALDE, Texas — Before the horrific shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde that killed 21 people, including 19 children, the gunman shot his grandmother in the face, authorities have said. She was able to call police for help. But her grandson had taken off and crashed her vehicle outside...
UVALDE, Texas — The husband of a teacher who was killed in the Uvalde school attack has himself passed away due to a heart attack, his family said. Guadalupe "Joe" Garcia, 48, was the husband of Irma Garcia. She was one of the 21 killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde.
