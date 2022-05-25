ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde school shooting: A look back at some of the previous proposals to stop this from happening

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDebate raged after the Santa Fe...

WFAA

Bus drivers from San Antonio school district pay tribute to Uvalde CISD

SAN ANTONIO — Bus drivers from Northside Independent School District paid tribute to Uvalde CISD Saturday morning by making a heart formation with their buses and physically gathering to spell out 'Uvalde'. Leroy Montalvo, NISD's Culebra Transportation bus driver, organized the event with his colleagues, NISD Transportation Director Tesilia...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Uvalde, TX
Texas State
Santa Fe, TX
Santa Fe, TX
Uvalde, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
#School Shooting#Violent Crime
WFAA

Matthew McConaughey visits hometown of Uvalde after school shooting

SAN ANTONIO — Actor Matthew McConaughey visited his hometown of Uvalde Friday after the school shooting that left 21 people dead. This comes after a gunman on Tuesday went into Robb Elementary building in Uvalde CISD and killed 19 children and two teachers. The gunman was shot and killed by police.
UVALDE, TX
WFAA

'He walked in unobstructed initially' | Uvalde police response to school shooting under review; police chief says they responded 'within minutes'

UVALDE, Texas — Authorities have confirmed that they are looking into the response time of Uvalde police officers amid reports of discrepancies in statements about the actions taken as law enforcement arrived at the scene of Tuesday's school shooting. On Thursday, two days after 21 people including 19 children...
UVALDE, TX
WFAA

Uvalde mass shooting reignites debate over arming teachers

UVALDE, Texas — The tragedy in Uvalde is not just another reminder of the recurring gun violence in our schools but a reminder of the seemingly age-old question: Should our teachers carry guns?. "This school is an extension of my home. When I step through these doors in the...
UVALDE, TX
WFAA

Oxford students walk out to support Robb Elementary School in Texas

MICHIGAN, USA — Hundreds of students at Oxford High School, the Michigan school where four were killed in November, walked out Thursday and formed a ‘U’ on the football field to show support for students and families in Uvalde, Texas. “We went through the same thing. I...
UVALDE, TX
WFAA

Grandmother of Uvalde shooter recovering in San Antonio-area hospital

UVALDE, Texas — Before the horrific shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde that killed 21 people, including 19 children, the gunman shot his grandmother in the face, authorities have said. She was able to call police for help. But her grandson had taken off and crashed her vehicle outside...
UVALDE, TX

