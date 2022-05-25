ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

West Valley boys in sixth after first day of 4A state golf

By Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima Herald Republic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Valley’s Trey LeCheminant is tied for seventh and the Rams finished the first day in sixth place at the Class 4A state golf tournament on Tuesday at Indian Summer Country Club in Olympia. LeCheminant’s opening round 73 (36-37) sits in a four-way tie for seventh heading into...

www.yakimaherald.com

Yakima Herald Republic

Three locals take titles home at Class 1A, 2B, 1B state track

CHENEY — After a big-time personal best, Zillah’s Mia Hicks set out to get another. After a runner-up finish in one field event, Naches Valley’s Julian Rodriguez jumped at another chance. And after a near-miss, Goldendale’s Alden Williams wasn’t about to miss another state title.
SPORTS
Yakima Herald Republic

Ellensburg softball's surprising postseason ends with loss to Rochester

SELAH — Tears, hugs and plenty of smiles marked the end of Ellensburg's unexpected postseason run Saturday at Carlon Park. The Bulldogs won four loser-out games, including three in district play as the No. 4 seed, before finally falling to Rochester 11-3 in the 2A state tournament. Only six teams advanced farther than No. 13 seed Ellensburg, which opened the tournament by winning 1-0 against a Shadle Park team that scored at least eight runs in each its three loser-out games.
ELLENSBURG, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Late miscues cost Ellensburg in 1-0 state semifinal loss

When called upon for its absolute best effort, Ellensburg’s baseball team turned in a pitching and defensive gem Friday morning. There was just one blemish and it seemed to come in the blink of an eye. But in those quick moments, everything was decided. With back-to-back errors while fielding...
ELLENSBURG, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Ellensburg vs. W.F. West baseball

Big inning stings Ellensburg, which takes home fourth-place trophy. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
ELLENSBURG, WA
City
Camas, WA
City
Olympia, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Selah's Cooper Quigley breaks meet record with 2A state victory in 1,600

TACOMA — Selah's boys continue to own the 1,600-meter race at the state track and field championships. And now, thanks to Cooper Quigley, the Vikings also own the meet record. Showing peak form while slashing over four seconds off his best and dominating his showdown with Sehome's Zack Munson,...
SELAH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Ellensburg's progression carried team to state semifinals

In a little more than a month, Ellensburg’s young baseball team went from below .500 to the program’s third semifinal appearance in the last four 2A tournaments. To be sure, part of that can be attributed to a difficult schedule, and coach Todd Gibson said it took some time to catch up after everyone missed essentially a year and a half due to COVID-19. After high school baseball finally returned for a short schedule with no state playoffs, Gibson said a strong summer of work in 2021 laid the foundation for this group to improve throughout the season more than any other team he’s ever coached.
ELLENSBURG, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Williams, Garza earn runner-up medals as 1A, 2B state track opens in Cheney

CHENEY — A comeback that was months in coming brought Goldendale’s Alden Williams within inches of a Class 2B 1,600-meter state championship. A season-long friendly rivalry brought Zillah’s Kassy Garza within one inch of a Class 1A high jump state title. In their respective games of inches,...
CHENEY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Suzanne Loreé Richings

Suzanne Loreé Richings, age 78, passed away on April 5, 2022, at Virginia Mason Hospital, with family members by her side. Suzanne was born February 1, 1944, in San Diego, CA to Paul and Jacqueline Richings. In 1946 her parents moved to Yakima, WA, and she spent the remainder of her life in the Yakima Valley.
Person
Luke Moore
Yakima Herald Republic

4 Questions: Sunnyside High School leadership teacher Christina Peabody

At Sunnyside High School, you can see Christina Peabody do a little bit of everything. Peabody teaches leadership at SHS and has built quite the reputation for not only herself, but also for her classroom. She uses her understanding, caring and open personality to connect with the community, school and students. This, coupled with her national board certification, makes it no surprise as to why she is widely regarded as one of the best teachers in the Yakima Valley.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Patricia A. Robbins

Pat Robbins lived, loved and laughed through a full life that came to a close on December 9, 2021. Pat was a self-described “Nebraska Girl,” born in Ainsworth, Nebraska in 1938. She was the oldest of three sisters who spent most of their early years growing up in Ellensburg, Washington. It was at Ellensburg High School that Pat met Gary, the love of her life and partner in a wonderful adventure.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima Valley Births: May 29, 2022

Orellana — To Samantha and Emerson Orellana of Yakima, a son, Zaden Joel Orellana, 9 pounds, at 8:25 a.m. on May 6, 2022. Conrad — To Ashlee Kezele and Ryan Conrad of Yakima, a son, Leerye Maddox Conrad, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, at 8 a.m. on May 6, 2022. Grandparents are Patti Lee Butler and the late Randy Kezele of Michigan and Jessica McCarl of Ephrata.
YAKIMA, WA
#West Valley#Gonzaga Prep#Redmond 319#Ev
Yakima Herald Republic

William “Bill” Conrad

William “Bill” Conrad, 75, born in Shreveport, Louisiana on December 18, 1946, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Yakima, Wa. Bill grew up in Union Gap, as did his wife, Leanna (Mills). They graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1965 and were married in 1966. They lived in Yakima before moving to Boise, Idaho, then Tacoma, WA and back to the Yakima Valley in 2003. A Celebration of Life will be held at his nephew’s house in Selah (21 Conrad Road) on June 12, 2022 at 2:00 pm. A special thanks to the staff at Apple Creek Family Homes and Memorial Hospice for their wonderful care. For a full obituary, see lepfuneralhome.com.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Clara Gray

Clara Mae Gray was born in a log cabin in Union Gap, WA to Jim and Helen West on May 10, 1935. Clara went home to the Lord on May 24, 2022. Clara’s love of horses began at an early age, as her parents had a racehorse they hauled to tracks throughout the country. When Clara and her brother, Jim, started school, the family settled in Yakima and later in Ahtanum. Clara spent every moment she could at her Grandpa Simpkins’ horse ranch in “Waptah,” as she called it. Clara loved being at the racetrack, working with and ponying the horses. Clara’s goal was to be a jockey like her mom, who was the first woman jockey in Washington State, but her mom nixed that dream before it came true.
UNION GAP, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

David K. Harris

We are saddened to announce the passing of our beloved David K. Harris, David passed away peacefully at home in Yakima on Thursday May 19th, 2022 – he was 79. He was born in Cottage Grove, Oregon to John and Bertha Harris. He spent most of his young life on a farm in Montana palling around with his 3 siblings and caring for his mom.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Harold Tevis Snowden “Junior”

Harold “Junior” was born in Seattle, WA, on May 5th, 1968, to Glenda Carter and Harold Snowden Sr. On May 5th our brother turned 54 years old. On May 7th, our sister went to pick him up for a family dinner and found he had left this world.
YAKIMA, WA
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Sports
Yakima Herald Republic

Mary A. Green, 89

Mary A. Green, 89, of Yakima died Friday, May 20, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, Yakima. Arrangements are by Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home, Yakima, lepfuneralhome.com.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Nancy Mae Clemmens

Nancy Mae Clemmens, aged 80 and long-time resident of Benton City, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho on Monday evening May 16th, 2022. Nancy was born in Yakima, Washington on July 5th, 1941. Her Swedish parents, John and Judith Samuelson, raised her and her 2 older sisters, Alice and Lorraine, on their beautiful apple and pear orchard in Selah, Washington. In fact, Nancy’s life was punctuated by beauty. She was a beautiful woman physically and spiritually despite having survived both polio and rheumatic fever in her childhood. She attended Selah High School and played piano for 12 years for the Selah Mission Covenant Junior Church. For the rest of her life she would play for and delight people with this talent and her unique touch on the keys. This included playing at church, for family and friends as well as volunteering to play at Kadlec Hospital in Richland for patients and staff. Nancy married Steve Clemmens at her Selah church on November 7th, 1958. This wonderful marriage of 63 years to our Papa only magnified her beauty. It was apparent in all the homes our family lived in—clean, fresh, and decorated on the inside, flowers and green mowed grass on the outside. On holidays especially, her home would glow with beauty. Like her mother, she loved entertaining. Christmas was always special and full of the light of God in the decorations and traditional Swedish foods and all of the love she put into every one of these moments. Nancy was blessed with incredible friends that she dearly loved. You know who you are, and thank you for the love you had for her. She was thrilled to be a grandma at the age of 39 with the birth of Carrie’s 1st child, Amy. Following this were 9 more grandchildren including Emily, Bill, Josh, Nicole, Karly, Tom, Sean, Luke, and Hayley, and now 22 great-grandchildren.
SELAH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

COVID cases up in Tri-Cities and even higher in WA. Here's how rates compare for kids

May 28—The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is increasing in the Tri-Cities area, but not at the rate as much of the rest of Washington state. "Surprisingly, we may be in a somewhat better place than the rest of the state, which is unusual for Benton and Franklin counties," said Dr. Amy Person, health officer for the two counties, on the latest Kadlec on Call podcast.
TRI-CITIES, WA

