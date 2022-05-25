ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Landry Parish, LA

DIAL DALFRED: St. Landry Parish community frustrated by trash company no-show for weeks

By Dalfred Jones
 4 days ago

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY ) — In St. Landry Parish, leaders say it’s time for a change after dozens of people report their trash not being picked up on several occasions over the past two years.

While crews at the landfill are busy at work shuttling and compressing trash collected throughout the parish, it’s without the waste of the people in the Greenwood community.

“My garbage is not being picked up and the concern is, it’s hot right now and the garbage is a health hazard. I’m smelling it when I come outdoors so I had to put it across the street” resident Josephine Thomas said.

Builder destroyed their ‘dream homes,’ Youngsville families say

Thomas says she has lived in the Greenwood neighborhood her entire life and that it was not until recent years that she has had issues with the trash not being picked up.

“It’s just making the neighborhood look run-down.”

She says she just wants her trash picked up twice a week, like the contract promises.

Head of St. Landry Solid Waste Disposal District , Richard LeBouef feels the same way.

“We deserve better than what we’re getting.”

The St. Landry Solid Waste Disposal District has been in place since the 1980’s.

Dial Dalfred: Renter’s Rights

They enter an agreement with a third party to pick up trash in the parish twice a week in the city limits, once a week in the unincorporated areas, but that hasn’t been happening.

“From four in the the morning until 8 at night is what the contract states so there’s plenty of time.”

LeBouef says a big part of the problem is not being able to confirm missed pick up’s because he doesn’t have access to the garbage collectors’ GPS system. So, all he has are pages of customer complaints of the missed pickups.

“We’re not able to validate anything to assess a penalty.”

In an effort to bring more reliable service to the area, LeBouef says that will change when a new company is hired in October.

“With the new contract is going to come video up to one year in the cloud that we can take and have instant surveillance so we don’t have to call anyone. We will be able to log onto our computer and be able to see that. We’ll also have a GPS trail to assure the homeowner, yes we did pass, this is what time we passed and there will be proof of service.”

LeBouef says he thanks the people of St. Landry for their patience, but he does expect matters to get worse before they get better.

A representative with Waste Connections told us there were a few drivers out sick the week of May 8 which resulted in a few missed pickups.

When I spoke with him May 17, he said they would be caught up by the weekend.

I followed up with Ms. Thomas and she confirmed her trash was picked up on the 18th.

If there’s an ongoing issue in your neighborhood or community or there’s a story you’d like me to investigate, send me an email at DialDalfred@klfy.com .

