Patriots baseball end season, era in state semifinals

COLLEGE PARK — The conclusion of Tuesday’s game between Thomas Johnson and Chesapeake marked the silent end of an era for the Patriots.

TJ dropped a nondescript 6-2 game to the Cougars in the Class 3A semifinals, putting a cap on its season but also the tenure of Billy Gross as head coach.

Gross, who has been at the helm of the Patriots baseball program for nine years, is taking on a full-time role as an assistant principal at TJ next year. Frederick County rules do not allow administrators to coach high school teams inside the county.

“This was a special run,” Gross said. “To put this together the way these guys did, and to be such a young team, it really speaks volumes of them.

“I’m proud of my coaching staff throughout this because they have picked up so much for me and have allowed me to fulfill that administrative side but also come out and coach these guys.”

Gross had been acting assistant principal since November but was allowed to continue coaching. After a few successful months on the job, he was encouraged by principal Tracey Kibler and athletic director Mike Chavez to apply for the position full-time.

After a conversation with his wife, Gross took the step, and the school board confirmed his appointment last week.

“That was always the piece of this that if this does come to light, the coaching thing is going to be over at the high school level for now,” Gross said.

In Photos: Gov. Thomas Johnson State Semi-Final Baseball Game

Gross guided the Patriots to success, making states four times in his tenure and winning the 2018 Class 3A championship.

Tuesday’s game marked the end of the fourth and final of those appearances, along with the end of the high school careers for the team’s two seniors, Jay Parente and Chase Hood.

They lost a season-and-a-half due to the COVID-19 pandemic but made their chances count when it mattered most, Parente as a pitcher, outfielder and designated hitter and Hood as an outfielder.

“It’s just great here, the support from everyone and the coaching and the parents and the fans,” Parente said. “It was a great year, and it was special to end it making this far.

“A lot of talent coming up and a big, bright future ahead of them. Sad we couldn’t get it done this year.”

It was an unfortunate end for TJ (19-6), which was done in by a series of two-out throwing errors that extended innings for Chesapeake. The Cougars made them pay, scoring five runs off those miscues.

The biggest blow came in the third inning, when a throwing error let the tying run score, followed by a big two-out double that swung the game away from the Patriots for good.

Though starter Jacob Hnath allowed five runs in five innings, just one of those runs was earned. He struck out four.

“This is one of those that’s going to hurt, no doubt about it, but it’s one of those that’s supposed to,” Gross said.

While his final game as head coach was less than ideal, Gross knows he is leaving a winning legacy and a group of players that could be able to make states once again.

Though Gross is unsure who will take the reins next year, whoever steps up will inherit a stable, young, talented program. And maybe the end of next season will not be as silent.

“I’ve always enjoyed my time getting out there with those guys,” Gross said. “They have allowed me to stay involved in the game, and it’s something I’ve always loved, helping young adults become young men along the way.”

NOTES: Logan Keepers, Ty Allen and Kaden Hnath each singled for TJ. Keepers and Jacob Hnath each scored a run.