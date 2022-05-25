ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

6 On Your Side: No title concerns car buyer

WOWT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Douglas County Treasurer admits a huge error in dispersing money to school districts. Major sports...

www.wowt.com

WOWT

Omaha Metro reports increase in ridership for May

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More and more people are riding Omaha’s Metro buses. Metro officials say in May they saw an 11% increase in people taking the bus, and that’s just compared to April. Officials tell 6 News in the past year they’ve seen a 20% jump.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha meat processing facility affected by OSHA COVID-19 settlement

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several meat processing plants in different states, including two in Nebraska, are affected by a recent settlement with OSHA regarding infectious disease protocols. According to the United States Department of Labor, four JBS Foods USA subsidiaries and affiliates have agreed to a settlement in which they...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska State Patrol holiday traffic enforcement

Warmer for Memorial Day weekend with increasing storm chances. Monday is a 6 First Alert Day. For some people, the holiday weekend is already in high gear. The Nebraska Public Health Laboratory at the University of Nebraska Medical Center is on alert for monkeypox. Arrest in fatal shooting along Ames...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man airlifted to Sioux City after northeast Nebraska workplace accident

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A man was airlifted to Sioux City after a workplace accident in northeast Nebraska on Friday. Emergency crews responded to the scene, including LifeNet, after an accident involving a railroad worker near the area KGP Services, located north of Norfolk in Pierce County, at approximately 3:00 p.m.
klkntv.com

Home-care co-ops could ease the senior living crisis in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – With more senior living facilities closing in Nebraska, many people are looking for immediate solutions. One idea that is fairly new may be able to help, and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is trying to introduce it in Nebraska. Home-care worker cooperatives are successful in both...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Excitement builds for Cunningham Lake opening

Nebraska has a new U.S. acting attorney. Warmer for Memorial Day weekend with increasing storm chances. Monday is a 6 First Alert Day. The Nebraska Public Health Laboratory at the University of Nebraska Medical Center is on alert for monkeypox.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Otoe County deputies seize 10 lbs of meth

NEBRASKA CITY – A California woman and her daughter are charged in federal court after an Otoe County sheriff’s deputy found 10 pounds of methamphetamine in a Highway 2 traffic stop in February. Otoe County Sheriff Colin Caudill says the deputy initiated a traffic stop for speeding near...
OTOE COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Busy holiday weekend for Omaha metro campers

Warmer for Memorial Day weekend with increasing storm chances. Monday is a 6 First Alert Day. For some people, the holiday weekend is already in high gear. The Nebraska Public Health Laboratory at the University of Nebraska Medical Center is on alert for monkeypox. Arrest in fatal shooting along Ames...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Medical advancements help Iowa man find steady hands

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Deep brain stimulation has been in medical practice for two decades, but was once an inexact procedure with accompanying downfalls. Now, remarkably improved technology, including adjustable applications on the patient’s own handheld device, have opened new doors. Pottawattamie County, Iowa resident Merlin Jones is among...
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
kios.org

Audit Reveals Massive Mismanagement From County Treasurer's Office

Douglas County Treasurer John Ewing is accused of overpaying the county, Omaha Public Schools, and the City of Omaha, while underpaying several school districts. A recent audit from the Nebraska State Auditor's office says Ewing's office overpaid Omaha Public Schools, the city, and the county by a combined over 12-and-a-half-million dollars. His office is accused of underpaying Elkhorn Public Schools, Ralston Public Schools, Westside Community Schools, Millard Public Schools, and the City of Ralston also by a combined over 12-and-a-half-million dollars. The auditor's office lists several reasons for the payment mistakes, including failing to include the levies of all school districts within the City of Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
KCCI.com

66-year-old Iowa woman dies in motorcycle crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Iowa — A 66-year-old woman is dead after a motorcycle crash in southwest Iowa. According to the Iowa State Patrol, Jeannine Marie Schomburg-Gourley was a passenger on a motorcycle trike on Saturday morning in Montgomery County. The driver of the trike, Keith Wendell Gourley, of Stanton, was...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
1011now.com

CEDARS emergency shelter feeling affects of foster home shortage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Earlier this month, 10/11 NOW brought you the story of a growing number of foster kids in Nebraska, especially teens, having nowhere to go. Needing a stable home environment. Since then, CEDARS of Lincoln reached out to 10/11 NOW to share how their emergency shelter is having...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

LPD: Vehicle crashes into Lincoln Business

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a south Lincoln business Saturday. According to LPD, a vehicle drove into Braede Fresh Express Cafe at the corner of 33rd and Pioneers Blvd just before noon. Authorities said the driver mistook the accelerator for the...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha trash collections delayed next week for Memorial Day

11 arrested after FBI Omaha investigation uncovers $2.5 million in PPP fraud. The FBI announced Wednesday that 11 people had been arrested in an investigation into fraudulent CARES Act spending. Benson High School students walk out in Omaha. Updated: 6 hours ago. They were protesting gun violence in the wake...
OMAHA, NE
omahamagazine.com

The City Lights Of the Dreessen Farm

Approximately 12 miles north of Village Pointe in Omaha, between dusty grain bins, there is an old metal barn full of cherry red tractors. The Dreessens, a multi-generational family of farmers, congregate here often after long days of working the land. They are generous to guests with cold ones and are inclusive in their shop talk. Many visitors wander in from neighboring crop fields, and frequently. Taylor Dreessen, 23, is the youngest Dreessen still farming.
OMAHA, NE
kios.org

11 Arrested In Omaha For CARES Act Fraud

Eleven people are under arrest in Omaha for fraudulent CARES Act spending. WOWT reports that a grand jury indicted eleven suspects for taking advantage of programs that were intended to help struggling businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Authorities say the group of suspects received two-point-five-million-dollars in loans after submitting fraudulent paperwork.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha food pantries also struggling with inflation

11 arrested after FBI Omaha investigation uncovers $2.5 million in PPP fraud. The FBI announced Wednesday that 11 people had been arrested in an investigation into fraudulent CARES Act spending. Benson High School students walk out in Omaha. Updated: 6 hours ago. They were protesting gun violence in the wake...
OMAHA, NE

