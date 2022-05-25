6 On Your Side: No title concerns car buyer

Douglas County Treasurer John Ewing is accused of overpaying the county, Omaha Public Schools, and the City of Omaha, while underpaying several school districts. A recent audit from the Nebraska State Auditor's office says Ewing's office overpaid Omaha Public Schools, the city, and the county by a combined over 12-and-a-half-million dollars. His office is accused of underpaying Elkhorn Public Schools, Ralston Public Schools, Westside Community Schools, Millard Public Schools, and the City of Ralston also by a combined over 12-and-a-half-million dollars. The auditor's office lists several reasons for the payment mistakes, including failing to include the levies of all school districts within the City of Omaha.

