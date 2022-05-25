ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Recalled Jif still on Omaha store shelves

WOWT
 4 days ago

One online dealer has allegedly left many car buyers in the same boat. Several Omaha metro schools underpaid by county...

www.wowt.com

WOWT

Omaha Metro reports increase in ridership for May

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More and more people are riding Omaha’s Metro buses. Metro officials say in May they saw an 11% increase in people taking the bus, and that’s just compared to April. Officials tell 6 News in the past year they’ve seen a 20% jump.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Excitement builds for Cunningham Lake opening

Nebraska has a new U.S. acting attorney. Warmer for Memorial Day weekend with increasing storm chances. Monday is a 6 First Alert Day. The Nebraska Public Health Laboratory at the University of Nebraska Medical Center is on alert for monkeypox.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha meat processing facility affected by OSHA COVID-19 settlement

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several meat processing plants in different states, including two in Nebraska, are affected by a recent settlement with OSHA regarding infectious disease protocols. According to the United States Department of Labor, four JBS Foods USA subsidiaries and affiliates have agreed to a settlement in which they...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Local ace, PLHS '04 grad helped in Top Gun film

Nebraska has a new U.S. acting attorney. Warmer for Memorial Day weekend with increasing storm chances. Monday is a 6 First Alert Day. For some people, the holiday weekend is already in high gear. 6 On Your Side: Omaha experts tracking monkeypox. Updated: 7 hours ago. The Nebraska Public Health...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Home-care co-ops could ease the senior living crisis in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – With more senior living facilities closing in Nebraska, many people are looking for immediate solutions. One idea that is fairly new may be able to help, and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is trying to introduce it in Nebraska. Home-care worker cooperatives are successful in both...
NEBRASKA STATE
omahamagazine.com

The City Lights Of the Dreessen Farm

Approximately 12 miles north of Village Pointe in Omaha, between dusty grain bins, there is an old metal barn full of cherry red tractors. The Dreessens, a multi-generational family of farmers, congregate here often after long days of working the land. They are generous to guests with cold ones and are inclusive in their shop talk. Many visitors wander in from neighboring crop fields, and frequently. Taylor Dreessen, 23, is the youngest Dreessen still farming.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Now Serving Omaha: Coneflower Creamery

It's one of the most popular stops to Omaha's Blackstone District, with lines often winding out the door!. Coneflower Creamery is the brainchild of co-owners Brian Langbehn and Katie Arant. Located on Farnam Street, they're sure to have some of the most creative and delicious ice cream flavors you can find!
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man airlifted to Sioux City after northeast Nebraska workplace accident

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A man was airlifted to Sioux City after a workplace accident in northeast Nebraska on Friday. Emergency crews responded to the scene, including LifeNet, after an accident involving a railroad worker near the area KGP Services, located north of Norfolk in Pierce County, at approximately 3:00 p.m.
WOWT

Busy holiday weekend for Omaha metro campers

Warmer for Memorial Day weekend with increasing storm chances. Monday is a 6 First Alert Day. For some people, the holiday weekend is already in high gear. The Nebraska Public Health Laboratory at the University of Nebraska Medical Center is on alert for monkeypox. Arrest in fatal shooting along Ames...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska State Patrol holiday traffic enforcement

Warmer for Memorial Day weekend with increasing storm chances. Monday is a 6 First Alert Day. For some people, the holiday weekend is already in high gear. The Nebraska Public Health Laboratory at the University of Nebraska Medical Center is on alert for monkeypox. Arrest in fatal shooting along Ames...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha food pantries also struggling with inflation

11 arrested after FBI Omaha investigation uncovers $2.5 million in PPP fraud. The FBI announced Wednesday that 11 people had been arrested in an investigation into fraudulent CARES Act spending. Benson High School students walk out in Omaha. Updated: 6 hours ago. They were protesting gun violence in the wake...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

CEDARS emergency shelter feeling affects of foster home shortage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Earlier this month, 10/11 NOW brought you the story of a growing number of foster kids in Nebraska, especially teens, having nowhere to go. Needing a stable home environment. Since then, CEDARS of Lincoln reached out to 10/11 NOW to share how their emergency shelter is having...
LINCOLN, NE
Sioux City Journal

Nebraska State Patrol plans Memorial Day enforcement in South Sioux City, northeast Nebraska

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Nebraska State Patrol troopers and local law enforcement agencies will be teaming up during the upcoming Memorial Day weekend to patrol major highways in northeast Nebraska. The efforts include operations in South Sioux City and other areas from Friday through Tuesday. High-visibility enforcement operations will be conducted...
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
WOWT

Butterfly Bakery holds fundraiser for Texas school after shooting

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Uvalde, Texas is more than 800 miles away from Lincoln. While the small community mourns the loss of the massacre that happened earlier this week, killing 21 people including 19 children, an area bakery is trying to help ease the burden of those suffering. Butterfly Bakery has...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Bellevue City Councilman Bob Stinson dies

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - A Bellevue City Councilman died Thursday. According to the City of Bellevue, Bob Stinson, who served on the city council since November 2018, died Thursday afternoon. The City of Bellevue says Stinson was born in Denver in 1959 and his family moved to Bellevue in 1960....
BELLEVUE, NE
thewayneherald.com

Leadership Nebraska selects local participant

The NE Chamber Foundation has announced that Brittany Webber has been selected to participate in Leadership Nebraska Class XIV. Brittany is a Customer Relations Representative at State Nebraska Bank & Trust in Wayne. Her responsibilities include opening new accounts, troubleshooting online and mobile banking issues, monthly bank statement proof work and publishing, and social media and website management.
NEBRASKA STATE
kios.org

Audit Reveals Massive Mismanagement From County Treasurer's Office

Douglas County Treasurer John Ewing is accused of overpaying the county, Omaha Public Schools, and the City of Omaha, while underpaying several school districts. A recent audit from the Nebraska State Auditor's office says Ewing's office overpaid Omaha Public Schools, the city, and the county by a combined over 12-and-a-half-million dollars. His office is accused of underpaying Elkhorn Public Schools, Ralston Public Schools, Westside Community Schools, Millard Public Schools, and the City of Ralston also by a combined over 12-and-a-half-million dollars. The auditor's office lists several reasons for the payment mistakes, including failing to include the levies of all school districts within the City of Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Otoe County deputies seize 10 lbs of meth

NEBRASKA CITY – A California woman and her daughter are charged in federal court after an Otoe County sheriff’s deputy found 10 pounds of methamphetamine in a Highway 2 traffic stop in February. Otoe County Sheriff Colin Caudill says the deputy initiated a traffic stop for speeding near...
OTOE COUNTY, NE

