Editorial | 5 things to experience this summer in Pittsburgh

Pitt News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer in Pittsburgh can be a wonderful thing, so if you’re in the city this summer make sure to take advantage of the beautiful weather we so seldom see and explore this great city! Outlined below are some attractions and events happening in the coming weeks to fill your free...

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: News from Kennywood, McCandless

A special presentation about the old West View Park will be given at the McCandless/Northern Allegheny Heritage Center on 830 Aufman Lane at 7 p.m. June 14. Mike Funyak, author of the new book “West View Park: The Story of the T.M. Harton Company,” will discuss his book and the history of the late, great amusement park.
CBS Pittsburgh

Butler Rib and Music Festival is underway

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Great food and live music are just some of the things you can enjoy at the Butler Rib and Music Festival.The festival is taking place all weekend long at the Butler Farm show grounds.The event brings nationally-known rib masters to Butler County.Tickets are $7 and parking is just $5.Today's festivities run from noon until ten o'clock tonight.
WYFF4.com

'There is nobody in here': Man walks into empty Burger King

GREEN TREE, Pa. — If you've tried to order from a fast-food restaurant recently, you may have noticed a longer wait for service. A Pittsburgh-area resident shared a video of one local restaurant with not a single employee or customer inside. "Showed up to this Burger King on Noblestown...
WITF

Pittsburgh art commission rejects actor Jane Seymour’s “heart” sculpture

The Pittsburgh Art Commission on Wednesday unanimously rejected a proposal to place a sculpture by actor Jane Seymour on the Mount Washington Overlook. The proposal for Seymour’s “Open Hearts” sculpture was by the Mount Washington Community Development Corporation, whose executive director, Gordon Davidson, told commissioners an anonymous donor would pay to fabricate the work.
downtownpittsburgh.com

2022 Downtown Food Guide

With the weather warming up and the sun starting to shine more each day, what better time is there than now to come Downtown and find a new favorite restaurant, juice bar, or café? This list is a must-have for those looking to do some quality dining this summer!
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Here are 10 sites to make Memorial Day weekend a memorable one

Grab the fishing pole, pump up the bicycle tires, and knock the mud off your hiking boots as Memorial Day weekend and the traditional start of summer has arrived. Hearty cyclists and hikers easily mix with novice trail walkers on hundreds of miles of trails and shorelines to be found across the region.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: May 27-30

It’s Memorial Day weekend — a time to remember those who served for our freedom. Here are some ways to spend it. The annual Memorial Day parade starts at 10 a.m. Monday at 36th and Butler Streets in Lawrenceville. It ends at Allegheny Cemetery. There will be a tribute service at the Soldier’s Memorial in the cemetery where more than 15,000 veterans are buried.
CBS Pittsburgh

Paid extras needed for season 2 of 'Mayor of Kingstown,' filming in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Paid background extras are needed for season two of "Mayor of Kingstown," the Paramount+ series filming in Pittsburgh. The Pittsburgh Film Office said they're looking for kids, teens and adults to portray locals, officers, prisoners, diner patrons, night club goers and more to create a town similar to Detroit.Starring Jeremy Renner and Emma Laird, "Mayor of Kingstown" follows power brokers in a Michigan town "where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry," exploring themes of systematic racism, corruption and inequality.Season two will be produced by Pittsburgh's own Antoine Fuqua.The series will film from late June through October. No experience is necessary and COVID-19 vaccinations aren't required, though testing will be provided. For more information on how to apply, click here. Disclosure: Paramount+ and KDKA-TV are owned by Paramount Global.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fawn stops by for quick tour of North Huntingdon counter-top supplier

There are plenty of job openings in the local economy right now, but Vangura Surfacing Products in North Huntingdon doesn’t really have many positions open for an applicant without opposable thumbs. So when a fawn wandered through an open bay door Friday morning, shop supervisor Russell Shirley knew it...
pghcitypaper.com

Six spots to get a killer hot dog in Pittsburgh

While everyone's debating whether or not a hot dog is a sandwich, we're over here actually enjoying them. We found six local spots to grab a delicious dog, ranging from no-frills hidden gems to ones covered in an obscene amount of toppings. Let us know which hot dog joint we should try next!
Travel Maven

Pennsylvania's most Beautiful Restaurants

A great dining experience should feature not only delicious food but an atmosphere and ambiance that pairs with it. From scenic waterfall views to dining spaces set in outdoor gardens, keep reading to find out more about Pennsylvania's most stunning restaurants and where you can find them.
thenorthsidechronicle.com

Northside designer debuts eco-conscious Earth Day dress

Designer Suz Pisano called the dress ‘Rust to Dust.’. Northside designer Suz Pisano helped to create this “Rust to Dust” dress for the 2022 Pittsburgh Earth Day Ecolution Fashion Gala, held at the Carnegie Music Hall Foyer on April 13. The theme for this year’s event was...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Frankie Avalon joins forces with Fabian for Rivers Casino show

A couple of legendary ’50s and ’60s crooners, Frankie Avalon and Fabian, will be appearing together as “Dick Fox’s Golden Boys” on Aug. 27 at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh on the North Shore. Both were teen idols, as they were called back in their heyday. Avalon...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Car show, strawberry festival, more

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, Pa. 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
