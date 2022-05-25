ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Photos: The scene after the Texas elementary school shooting

By Nicole Werbeck
 4 days ago
The town of Uvalde, Texas is the scene of another tragic school shooting. Texas governor Greg Abbott says a man armed with multiple weapons entered Robb Elementary School and opened fire. At least 19 children and two...

The Uvalde shooting renews questions about school security

UVALDE, Texas — Tuesday was a busy, happy morning at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. It was the end of the school year, the children who had made the honor roll were being recognized and parents had come to school for the occasion. "My granddaughter and her husband were...
What some gun owners are saying in the wake of America's latest mass shooting

America's latest mass shooting, at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, has claimed the lives of 19 children and two adults. The 18-year-old gunman legally purchased two AR-15-style rifles before the attack, thus catapulting conversations about gun control and regulation to the forefront for Second Amendment defenders and gun control advocates. Here is what some gun owners across the U.S. are saying.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he was 'misled' about the Uvalde shooting

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said during a press conference in Uvalde that he was "misled" about the police response to the shooting at the Robb Elementary School. He said the information that he provided at a press conference two days ago was a recitation of what law enforcement had told him in a room beforehand.
Remembering the victims of the school shooting in Uvalde

We're still learning the names of the victims of the mass shooting that took place in a fourth-grade classroom in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday. And piece by piece, we're learning a little bit more about who they were, what they liked to do, who they loved and who loved them. We're going to take the next few minutes to say their names out loud and share some small details about each of them.
Rep. Castro 'lost confidence' in Uvalde officials. So he called the FBI

Today in Uvalde, Texas, questions continue to be asked about the law enforcement response to Tuesday's deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School. Families of the victims say police did not do enough to save their loved ones. And at least one official seems to agree. Today at a press conference, Steven McCraw of the Texas Department of Public Safety said that in hindsight, it was, quote, "the wrong decision for law enforcement to wait so long before entering the classroom where the shooter was." McCraw also said that 911 recordings show that a child in one of the locked classrooms was on the phone with 911 for an extended period. Texas Governor Greg Abbott had this to say about today's revelations.
The evolving narrative of what happened at Uvalde the day of the shooting

UVALDE, Texas — Confusion abounds in this city as authorities work to figure out the exact timeline for the shooting at Robb Elementary School. Law enforcement attempted to clarify details Thursday, but as the investigation continues, more questions are being raised. At the heart of this uncertainty are questions over just how long the shooter was inside the school's fourth grade classroom before law enforcement went inside to confront him and kill him.
What we know about the victims of the Uvalde school shooting

Just days before the academic year was supposed to end and summer break was to start, teachers and students at Robb Elementary were attacked in their own school. They died in their classroom, unable to escape the gunman. Two teachers and 19 students were killed at the elementary school in...
Comfort dogs have been deployed to Uvalde, Texas, from near and far

Condolences, prayers, blood donations and financial contributions have poured into Uvalde, Texas, in the days since the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. Therapy dogs have, too. At least five organizations in and beyond Texas have deployed dogs to the city, where they comforted mourners at a Wednesday night vigil...
Former gun industry exec speaks out against NRA's role in mass shootings

In Houston, Texas today, the National Rifle Association is holding its annual conference just days after the deadly school shooting a few dozen miles west in Uvalde. A little later in the program, we're going to hear from our reporter who is there. But first, we're going to hear from someone who spent a lot of time at conventions like this during his two decades as a senior executive in the firearm industry - that is, until he quit and became an advocate for stricter gun laws and an outspoken critic of the NRA.
The political stumbling blocks that prevent gun legislation from passing

As we're learning more about the victims in Uvalde, we're also getting new information about how law enforcement responded to the shooting. Family members of some of the victims have criticized police for taking too long to confront the gunman once he was barricaded inside the school classroom. Lucinda Velazquez (ph) is the great-aunt of one of the children who was injured but not killed.
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

