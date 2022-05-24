ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Etowah County, AL

Doug Sherrod reelected to Place 5 in Etowah County Board of Education race

By The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XXTas_0fpMmID700

Incumbent Doug Sherrod defeated Lucas Hallmark on Tuesday in the Etowah County Board of Education Place 5 election.

With this vote, as he faces no Democratic opposition in November's general election, Sherrod has been reelected to serve in this position beginning in 2023.

Alabama primary results:See live vote totals as they're reported election night

Etowah County Board of Education Place 5 primary Q&A:Incumbent Doug Sherrod and Lucas Hallmark

Sherrod finished with a 746-vote edge, with 5,456 to Hallmark's 4,710. He could not be reached for comment, but Hallmark said, "Mr. Sherrod and I are still very good friends and I hope to continue to have a good working relationship with him and the Board of Education as a member of Sardis's City Council."

Comments / 0

Related
apr.org

Alabama election officials investigating voting mix-up in two Republican-only State House races

The chairman of the Alabama Republican Party says party officials are “incredibly upset” about a mix-up in Etowah County. The confusion might have caused some primary voters to get ballots for the wrong legislative district. Secretary of State John Merrill and Etowah County Probate Judge Scott Hassell say the problem affected House of Representatives Districts 28 and 29. They say they learned on the day of the Primary election that a problem of some voters being listed in the wrong district had not been corrected since it was discovered in late April. The officials say they don't know how many voters were affected. Merrill and Judge Hassell sent out a joint statement on the problem, which says it was up to boards of registrars in each county to assign voters to the correct districts after the Legislature approved new districts last year. They state the Etowah County Board of Registrars received the data and maps on the new districts in November of last year. In the State House District 28 race, former legislator Mack Butler got just over two hundred more votes than the incumbent Gil Isbell. In District 29, Republican Mark Gidley received eighty two more votes than his opponent Jamie Grant in that open seat race.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sardis, AL
Etowah County, AL
Education
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Alabama State
Alabama Elections
County
Etowah County, AL
Etowah County, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Education
selmasun.com

Selma State Sen. in runoff for Democrat governor nomination

The race for the Democratic nomination for governor is headed for a runoff between Selma’s former state senator and a retired rehabilitation specialist from Birmingham. With 87.6% of votes counted, according to Secretary of State’s office, Yolanda Flowers, of Birmingham, had 56,859 votes, or 33.8%. State Sen. Malika Sanders Fortier of Selma had 54,636 votes, or 32.5%. Three other candidates received 12% or less of the voters.
SELMA, AL
alreporter.com

In Alabama House, Senate, nine incumbents lose

Several incumbents in the Alabama House and Senate had a bad night Tuesday, with nine losing to primary challengers and several others bound for runoffs. In the state Senate, nine incumbents had primary challengers and one, Sen. Tom Whatley, R-Auburn, was down by four votes to primary opponent Auburn City Councilman Jay Hovey, who had 50.1 percent of the votes as of Wednesday morning’s unofficial results.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#Election Local#Democratic#Q A#Hallmark#The Board Of Education#Sardis S City Council
WAFF

Mike Durant aims to clear up misinformation before primary election

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Millions have been spent campaigning, attacks ads have flooded your airwaves and candidates have crisscrossed this state to explain their position. All for your vote. You will help shape this state and those who represent you in congress based on what you do tomorrow for the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
sylacauganews.com

CACC hires new Chief of Police, a first-ever for the college

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. – Mario Hodge has been selected as the first-ever Chief of Police for Central Alabama Community College (CACC). The president of CACC, Jeff Lynn, made the announcement in a press release on Thursday, May 26. Hodge will begin his duties next Wednesday, June 1, and will oversee the security for all four CACC campuses.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
AL.com

Glock switches and voting problems: Down in Alabama

A man in Birmingham, Alabama, has been indicted on federal charges of possessing a device that converts a handgun into a fully automatic machine gun. Alabama Republican Party Chair John Wahl said the party is upset about a situation where some voters were assigned to vote in the wrong state House district.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
weisradio.com

Fire Reported on County Road 99 in DeKalb County Thursday Morning

At the request of DeKalb County 9-1-1, firefighters with the Tucker’s Chapel and Sand Rock departments were called out to provide assistance for a reported structure fire, located on County Road 99 in DeKalb County. That call went out at approximately 7:35am Thursday. We’ll have more information as it...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

National Weather Service to survey damage in Morgan County

The National Weather Service plans to survey part of Morgan County on Friday to determine the cause of damage to trees, power lines and homes in the area. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office reported several homes were damaged and high-voltage power lines were downed Thursday. The sheriff's office said residents reported it as a possible tornado, but the National Weather Service attributed the damage to thunderstorm winds in its preliminary local storm report Thursday.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Anniston Police Chief: 6 people shot at graduation party

Pleasant Grove traffic stop turns into pursuit and drug arrest. Counter-terrorism Security Expert on Securing Schools. Retired U.S. Army Ranger Captain, with three Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star, Matt Bacik, talks securing our schools against active shooters. Matt now owns a company that specializes in securing and operation facilities with government and private contracts.
PLEASANT GROVE, AL
AL.com

National online homebuying company enters Alabama market

A national real estate company offering homes online has expanded into Alabama with two projects in and around the Birmingham area. Century Communities announced its Century Complete brand has broken ground on two community projects - in North Birmingham and Rainbow City in nearby Etowah County. In addition, the company...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

COVID case number climbs slightly in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - COVID-19 numbers are rising again across Alabama, but we are still nowhere near the peaks we saw during the Omicron surge. The Alabama Department of Public Health says there were over 700 new cases in the state on Wednesday, and local experts say they are seeing approximately 110 new cases a day in Jefferson County. Still, this is far from the surges and spikes we have seen before.
ALABAMA STATE
The Gadsden Times

The Gadsden Times

Gadsden, AL
2K+
Followers
944
Post
310K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gadsden, AL from Gadsden Times.

 http://gadsdentimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy