ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Etowah County, AL

Jeffery Washington wins reelection in Etowah County Commission District 5 race

By The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jka3X_0fpMmGRf00

Jeffery Washington was the winner over Carolyn Parker in Tuesday's Democratic primary for the Etowah County Commission District 5 seat.

With this vote, since he has no Republican opposition in November's general election, Washington has been reelected to serve in this position beginning in 2023.

Alabama primary results:See live vote totals as they're reported election night

Etowah County Commission District 5 primary Q&A:Incumbent Jeffery Washington and Carolyn Parker

He finished with a 98-vote edge over Washington in unofficial returns lacking only absentee ballots, 659 to 561.

Neither candidate was available for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
wvtm13.com

Ballot problem in Etowah County legislative race

GADSDEN, Ala. — The chairman of the Alabama Republican Party says party officials are “incredibly upset” about a mix-up in Etowah County that might have caused some primary voters to get ballots for the wrong legislative district. Secretary of State John Merrill and Etowah County Probate Judge...
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
apr.org

Alabama election officials investigating voting mix-up in two Republican-only State House races

The chairman of the Alabama Republican Party says party officials are “incredibly upset” about a mix-up in Etowah County. The confusion might have caused some primary voters to get ballots for the wrong legislative district. Secretary of State John Merrill and Etowah County Probate Judge Scott Hassell say the problem affected House of Representatives Districts 28 and 29. They say they learned on the day of the Primary election that a problem of some voters being listed in the wrong district had not been corrected since it was discovered in late April. The officials say they don't know how many voters were affected. Merrill and Judge Hassell sent out a joint statement on the problem, which says it was up to boards of registrars in each county to assign voters to the correct districts after the Legislature approved new districts last year. They state the Etowah County Board of Registrars received the data and maps on the new districts in November of last year. In the State House District 28 race, former legislator Mack Butler got just over two hundred more votes than the incumbent Gil Isbell. In District 29, Republican Mark Gidley received eighty two more votes than his opponent Jamie Grant in that open seat race.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
alreporter.com

In Alabama House, Senate, nine incumbents lose

Several incumbents in the Alabama House and Senate had a bad night Tuesday, with nine losing to primary challengers and several others bound for runoffs. In the state Senate, nine incumbents had primary challengers and one, Sen. Tom Whatley, R-Auburn, was down by four votes to primary opponent Auburn City Councilman Jay Hovey, who had 50.1 percent of the votes as of Wednesday morning’s unofficial results.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Alabama State
Alabama Elections
County
Etowah County, AL
State
Washington State
Etowah County, AL
Government
AL.com

Glock switches and voting problems: Down in Alabama

A man in Birmingham, Alabama, has been indicted on federal charges of possessing a device that converts a handgun into a fully automatic machine gun. Alabama Republican Party Chair John Wahl said the party is upset about a situation where some voters were assigned to vote in the wrong state House district.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carolyn Parker
WAFF

Mike Durant aims to clear up misinformation before primary election

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Millions have been spent campaigning, attacks ads have flooded your airwaves and candidates have crisscrossed this state to explain their position. All for your vote. You will help shape this state and those who represent you in congress based on what you do tomorrow for the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
280living.com

Primary election results from Shelby County

As of 11:10 p.m. Tuesday night, 97% of boxes in Shelby County had reported their results. The total number of ballots cast in the county was 20,036 out of 164,756 out of total registered voters for a turnout of 12.16%. Shelby County Sheriff John Samaniego won a third term and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#District 5#Republican Primary#Politics Local#Election Local#Democratic
birminghamtimes.com

Meet Birmingham’s ‘King of the Slingz’

After a long day at the office, Birmingham’s Kenyon Taylor, owner of a concrete business, has the perfect way to unwind—and it can be “a sight to see,” he said. “To me there is nothing more than riding in a Slingshot,” said Taylor of his Polaris Slingshot SL. “It’s freeing and fun, and, honestly, it’s a great stress reliver. After a long day, it’s great to just hop in one, feel the wind, and ride out.”
wbrc.com

COVID case number climbs slightly in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - COVID-19 numbers are rising again across Alabama, but we are still nowhere near the peaks we saw during the Omicron surge. The Alabama Department of Public Health says there were over 700 new cases in the state on Wednesday, and local experts say they are seeing approximately 110 new cases a day in Jefferson County. Still, this is far from the surges and spikes we have seen before.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
cullmantribune.com

Obituary: Roger Lamar Klinger Jr.

Roger Lamar Klinger Jr., 64, of Cullman, Ala., died Saturday, May 7, 2022, following a brief illness and hospitalization at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Klinger was diagnosed with a meningioma brain tumor on March 28, 2022. The tumor resection, on April 6, 2022, was a success, but he suffered an unexpected, fatal brain bleed 11 days post-surgery.
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

EF-1 tornado confirmed in Morgan County

FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado was in Morgan County on Thursday. The tornado produced maximum winds of 95 miles per hour. The path width was nearly 100 yards and the path length was 0.68 miles. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, several...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Former UAB, Auburn defensive lineman joins USFL

The Philadelphia Stars started the week with one player with Alabama football roots on their roster. Now the USFL team has three. After adding former UAB offensive tackle Colby Ragland on Tuesday, the Stars announced the signing of defensive tackle Tony Fair on Friday. Fair played for UAB in the...
AUBURN, AL
The Gadsden Times

The Gadsden Times

Gadsden, AL
2K+
Followers
944
Post
310K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gadsden, AL from Gadsden Times.

 http://gadsdentimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy