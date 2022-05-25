North Texas schools will have extra patrols around campuses after Uvalde shooting

Several North Texas school districts will have beefed up police patrols around their campuses for the rest of the week.

With the shooting in Uvalde that left 21 dead, many districts are not taking any chances and say they will have heavier than normal police presence around their campuses.

Rockwall, Mesquite, Southlake and Fort Worth school districts are just a few that said they will have extra patrols.

All say there are no known threats to the schools, but the move is being made out of an abundance of caution.

Mesquite ISD has said they will have grief counselors on hand for any students or staff that may need them.

