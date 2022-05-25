ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

North Texas schools will have extra patrols around campuses after Uvalde shooting

By Austin York
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PkYLa_0fpMm2Ak00

Several North Texas school districts will have beefed up police patrols around their campuses for the rest of the week.

With the shooting in Uvalde that left 21 dead, many districts are not taking any chances and say they will have heavier than normal police presence around their campuses.

Rockwall, Mesquite, Southlake and Fort Worth school districts are just a few that said they will have extra patrols.

All say there are no known threats to the schools, but the move is being made out of an abundance of caution.

Mesquite ISD has said they will have grief counselors on hand for any students or staff that may need them.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

North Texas police officers head to Uvalde to help

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Several North Texas law enforcement personnel traveled down to Uvalde after the police department requested state-wide assistance to provide relief for their officers. Fort Worth sent 12 members of its department to help out, including Lt. Chris Daniels."They experienced an absolutely tragedy, I don't know any other way that you can explain that," said Daniels. The team got on the ground in Uvalde Friday evening. "You can definitely tell that emotions are high. A lot of people, they are upset, obviously, about what has happened," added Daniels. It didn't take long for the team to get to work as they...
UVALDE, TX
CBS DFW

Texas DPS Director: Students and teachers called 911 while police waited

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Texas DPS Director made no bones about it. He said officers at the scene made the wrong decision by not going into the classroom.Steven McCraw said, "The scene commander considered it a barricaded subject and that at the time there were no more children at risk. Obviously, based upon the information we have there were children in that classroom that were at risk."Simply put, McCraw said the incident command officer did not believe there was still an active shooter situation.He said officers though they were only dealing with a barricaded gunman.McCraw also said that within...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mesquite, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Rockwall, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
City
Southlake, TX
City
Mesquite, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
webcenterfairbanks.com

Man shoots himself after taking gun on Texas elementary school campus, police say

ARLINGTON, Texas (Gray News) – Police say a man accidentally shot himself while carrying a gun onto a Texas elementary school campus. According to the Arlington Police Department, the school went on a brief lockdown while officers investigated but didn’t believe there was any malicious intent on the parent’s part or any threat to the school.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Police step up security at North Texas schools after two students bring guns on campus

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Some North Texas students are feeling uneasy this week after two separate incidents where their classmates brought guns to school, just a day after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde.Students at Meacham Middle School in Fort Worth were greeted by police officers today as they headed into class."I was kind of scared for my safety because it's a gun at a school and you don't know what kids can do," said Ariel Munoz, a student at Meacham. "We just got done with lunch. We were all going to class, then some kids told me...
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#North Texas#Worth School#Mesquite Isd
KFOR

Texas parent brings gun to school, accidentally shoots self

ARLINGTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A parent in Texas accidentally shot himself in the leg after bringing a concealed weapon onto campus. According to the Arlington Police Department, a parent with a concealed weapon went to Duff Elementary School. While on campus, the man’s gun accidentally went off, striking him in the leg. The father was […]
ARLINGTON, TX
WGAU

Man allegedly carried a gun onto a Texas elementary campus, accidentally shot himself in the foot

ARLINGTON, Texas — A man allegedly carried a gun onto a Texas elementary school campus Thursday and accidentally shot himself in the foot, police say. KXAS says a man allegedly walked onto an Arlington elementary school campus Thursday morning, injuring himself when the gun was accidentally discharged. They say it happened when he went to adjust his pants and he accidentally hit the trigger on a gun in his waistband.
ARLINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
WFAA

Officer finds student with gun on middle school campus, says Fort Worth PD

FORT WORTH, Texas — A police officer at a middle school had to detain a student after they were found with a firearm on campus, according to Fort Worth police. The department said an officer from their School Initiative Unit was on duty at W. A. Meacham Middle School on Wednesday. At around 4 p.m., he was notified about a student who possibly had a gun.
FORT WORTH, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy