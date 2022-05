KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two suspects were arrested overnight after a police pursuit that ended in a crash in North Knoxville, according to the Knoxville Police Department. KPD says just before midnight Thursday, officers attempted to stop a car along Woodland Avenue because they knew the car belonged to an aggravated assault suspect. The driver of the suspect vehicle did not stop for police and led officers on a brief pursuit until the car crashed into a utility pole on Central Avenue at Broadway. No other cars were involved and no injuries were reported from the crash.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO