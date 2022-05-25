ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason, OH

Mason advances to District final with 6-0 shutout of Hamilton

By WKRC
WKRC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (WKRC) - Playing on the field at Lakota East, Mason...

local12.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

Former Kentucky football coach Mumme arrested at Lexington hotel

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Former University of Kentucky football coach Hal Mumme was arrested in a Lexington hotel bar early Friday mornng, according to WKYT,com. Mumme is facing charges of criminal trespassing and resisting arrest. The arrest citation says Mumme was asked to leave the building and refused. They also say he got physical during an arrest attempt.
LEXINGTON, KY
scriptype.com

District names new athletic director, coaches

Jonathan Bailey will join the Highland Local School District as its new Athletic Director/Assistant Principal at Highland High School, effective Aug. 1. He replaces Nick Ranallo who recently accepted the Athletic Director position for the Westlake City Schools. The Highland Board of Education welcomed Bailey during its May 16 regular...
WESTLAKE, OH
WKRC

North College Hill Memorial Day parade marches on

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Memorial Day commemorations are getting underway around the Tri-State Saturday. North College Hill held its holiday parade at 11:00 a.m. There were bands, veterans groups, and even classic cars. A closing ceremony honoring veterans and fallen heroes was held at the North College Hill...
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
City
Hamilton, OH
Mason, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Mason, OH
Mason, OH
Sports
City
Miamisburg, OH
Hamilton, OH
Education
Hamilton, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
wnewsj.com

Search underway for new Wilmington City Schools superintendent

WILMINGTON — The plan is to name the next superintendent of Wilmington City Schools (WCS) before the end of June. The position has been advertised with numerous professional educational organizations and sent by email to subscribers of selected educational email lists, according to a press release from the Wilmington-based Southern Ohio Educational Service Center (SOESC) which is assisting on the process.
WILMINGTON, OH
WKRC

Dayton, Kentucky business is like a country club for boating

DAYTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Peak summer travel season is almost here, and you'll probably have some friends and family coming in from out of town. You'll want to show them Cincinnati and the best view of the skyline is from the Ohio River. But what if you don't have a...
DAYTON, KY
WKRC

Ohio brewery buys shuttered Rivertown space for $4.3 million project

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A growing Ohio craft brewer with locations in Dayton and Troy is opening its first Cincinnati-area brewery in the shuttered Rivertown Brewing space. Moeller Brew Barn, which opened in Maria Stein, Ohio, in 2015 and has since expanded to Troy, is taking over the former...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wkrc
Fox 19

Mason City School District, Mason PD team up to bulk up security

MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - School security is on the minds of many people across the country following Tuesday’s mass shooting in Texas. For the Mason City School District, a partnership with the Mason Police Department has been established to help prevent any danger. Tracey Carson with the Mason City...
MASON, OH
Fox 19

Railroad crossings in Hamilton reopen following train derailment

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Several railroad crossings in Hamilton are back open after a train derailment Friday morning. Sgt. Rich Burkhardt of the Hamilton Police Department says the train derailed around 8:05 a.m. at Walnut Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard. Sgt. Burkhardt says the crossings reopened around 3:14 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRC

CPS' longest-serving teacher's aide retires at 81

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Public Schools said goodbye to its longest-serving teacher's aide Thursday. After 42 years on the job, Virginia Summers is finally retiring at the age of 81. "I like working with kids because I had kids and they had friends," said Summers. A mother of eight, Summers...
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Historic castle transports Ohioans back in time

LOVELAND, Ohio — Nestled on the banks of the Little Miami River sits a building seemingly out of time and place. The Historic Loveland Castle and Museum Chateau Laroche was built by hand by one man, Sir Harry Andrews. Andrews, a veteran and medievalist, began building the castle in...
WKRC

Advanced treatment options for patients with lymphedema

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - For breast cancer patients dealing with lymphedema, certain treatment options can help restore quality of life. Expert Dr. Min-Jeong Cho explains how. The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute is located at 460 W. 10th Ave. on the Ohio State campus. (43210).
COLUMBUS, OH
WKRC

Lose track of time exploring one Tri-State museum

HARRISON, Ohio (WKRC) - Time is a funny thing. Usually we don't have enough of it. Sometimes we have too much of it on our hands. But at the Orville R. Hagans History of Time Museum, it's all about how we keep it. "What's in here chronicles time," said James...
HARRISON, OH
dayton.com

May restaurant news: 14 opened, 4 changing owners, 2 coming soon

Summer is right around the corner. As more people begin to get out and explore the Dayton foodie scene, several new restaurants have opened this month. In addition, a few restaurants are passing the torch to a new set of owners and two are coming soon. If you know of...
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

Land of Illusion opens for the season

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Land of Illusion opened for the season on Saturday. The water park features an inflatable aqua park with tons to do. There's three new attractions coming in the summer -- a splash pad for toddlers, a 36-foot inflatable waterslide, and a mountain with 10 slides and climbing wall.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy