DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in DeKalb County are searching for the second man accused of shooting multiple people at a condominium on Mother's Day. The shooting happened on the evening of May 8 at Brannon Hill Condominium. Police were called to the shooting at 7:39 p.m. on Old Hampton Drive. Police found five people shot. Three were dead at the scene and a sixth person arrived at the hospital in serious condition after the shooting.

DEKALB COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO