NC State's Devonte Brown, LuJames Groover, and Tommy White have been named to the 2022 ACC All-Tournament Team. Brown finished 3-for-5 at the plate during the Wolfpack’s loss in the championship game versus North Carolina with two doubles, two runs scored, and one run batted in. He also belted two home runs over the course of tournament play, including a leadoff homer in the game against Miami which allowed State to advance out of Pool C.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO