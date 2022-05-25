Photos: Mourners gather at memorials in Uvalde
The city of Uvalde has set up memorials at Robb Elementary School and in Uvalde Town Square. People visit to pay their respects and mourn the 21 lives lost after Tuesday's tragic mass...www.npr.org
my condolences to all the family there have lost a loved one in this tragic shooting there are no words in this world that can bring comfort may all the angels rest in peace
