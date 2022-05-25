ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Photos: Mourners gather at memorials in Uvalde

By Nicole Werbeck
NPR
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Uvalde has set up memorials at Robb Elementary School and in Uvalde Town Square. People visit to pay their respects and mourn the 21 lives lost after Tuesday's tragic mass...

Myra Sepulveda
6d ago

my condolences to all the family there have lost a loved one in this tragic shooting there are no words in this world that can bring comfort may all the angels rest in peace

NPR

Families begin to bury the 21 people killed in the Texas school shooting

Families in Uvalde, Texas, are beginning to bury the 21 people killed at Robb Elementary School last week. Today, funerals are held for 10-year-olds Amerie Jo Garza and Maite Yuleana Rodriguez. As these children are being laid to rest, it's often other children who are coming to pay their respects. The Texas Newsroom's Sergio Martinez-Beltran is in Uvalde and tells us about the hundreds of people who have traveled there over the last few days to honor the victims.
NPR

Neighboring florists step in to help provide flowers for Uvalde funerals

Funeral services for the 19 students and two teachers killed in Uvalde, Texas, last week start today. NPR's Karen Zamora reports on the preparations underway. KAREN ZAMORA, BYLINE: It's quiet outside The Flower Patch, except for the hum of air conditioning units cooling the building. There are signs on the front entrance and the side door that say no media allowed because a flood of journalists has made it difficult for the florists to do their job. They are working around the clock to create beautiful wreaths and arrangements made of colorful peonies, hydrangeas and lilies.
WEKU

Uvalde shooting survivors seek comfort anywhere, including in the arms of bikers

UVALDE, Texas — People in Uvalde are praying everywhere and all the time. At the makeshift memorial in the town square, there are at least two people at any given time offering to pray with mourners gathered there. At the Local Fix, a small coffee shop and restaurant near the center of town, clusters of people close their eyes and clasp their hands together as they wait to put in their orders.
NPR

A former pastor grieves the loss of his great-granddaughter in Uvalde

A longtime Baptist pastor in Uvalde returned to the pulpit during the most soul-drawing event in the history of this community. He did so as he worked through his own grief. NPR's John Burnett reports. JOHN BURNETT, BYLINE: The current pastor, Carlos Contreras, called a special service last week at...
The Associated Press

The names: 19 children, 2 teachers killed in Uvalde school

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Nineteen children were looking forward to a summer filled with Girl Scouts and soccer and video games. Two teachers were closing out a school year that they started with joy and that had held such promise. They’re the 21 people who were killed Tuesday when an 18-year-old gunman barricaded himself in a fourth-grade classroom at Robb Elementary School in the southwestern Texas town of Uvalde. Some families have been willing to share their stories with The Associated Press and other media. Others asked for privacy. Here are their names.
goodmorningamerica.com

What went wrong in Uvalde active shooter protocols?

President Biden, first lady arrive in Uvalde to comfort community grieving elementary massacre. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrived in Uvalde, Texas, on Sunday to grieve with the community after 19 children and two teachers were killed in a school shooting there last week. The Bidens first...
NME

More musicians cancel NRA appearances after Uvalde school shooting

A number of musicians have cancelled appearances at this weekend’s National Rifle Association convention in Houston, Texas following the mass shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas earlier this week. On Tuesday (May 24), an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School, which teaches children aged seven to...
CBS DFW

Mother talks moment her son came face-to-face with Uvalde school shooter

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An 8-year-old boy says he came face-to-face with the shooter who tragically took the lives of 21 victims at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas Tuesday.CBS 11's Andrea Lucia spoke to his mother, who asked not be identified because of how close her son came to the shooter."I had no idea if he was dead or alive," she said. "No one was telling us anything. And it was scary. Really scary."For two hours after learning of an active shooter on campus, she said she waited for news of her son, hoping he'd survived."When I saw him, I...
