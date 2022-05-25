ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two New Orleans high schools celebrate 100% college acceptance

NEW ORLEANS — Every single 2022 St. Augustine High School graduate was accepted into a college or university and they broke a school record in scholarships. The 100 St. Aug grads were awarded a combined $9.2 million in scholarships. "When I heard the $9.2 million I was excited,...

