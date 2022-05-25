ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

Villareal takes State Representative District 37 nomination

By Paola Cepeda
 4 days ago

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Luis Villareal has won the nomination for Texas House District 37.

Unofficial final results show Villarreal received 52% of the votes. Opponent Ruben Cortez received 48%.

Villarreal will be facing Janie Lopez in the November Elections.

Texas House of Representatives District 37 covers parts of Brownsville and Harlingen.

