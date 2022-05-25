Villareal takes State Representative District 37 nomination
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Luis Villareal has won the nomination for Texas House District 37.
Unofficial final results show Villarreal received 52% of the votes. Opponent Ruben Cortez received 48%.Valley Central Election Results
Villarreal will be facing Janie Lopez in the November Elections.
Texas House of Representatives District 37 covers parts of Brownsville and Harlingen.
