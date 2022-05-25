Villareal takes State Representative District 37 nomination

Mission – ENDORSEMENT: I am pleased to offer my full support and urge the Mission voters to support Norie Gonzalez Garza for Mayor of Mission. My campaign focused on issues that require immediate attention – from nullifying the PSI Contract to fiscal responsibility, among others. It is my duty and obligation as a political candidate and former Mayor of this great city to select the most viable candidate going forward. There is no doubt that Norie is the candidate who shares a similar vision, but takes a different approach, and loves this city as much as I do.

3 DAYS AGO