ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Mental Health Professional Explains How To Talk To Your Children About Mass Shootings

By Feliz Romero
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fHbMa_0fpMgKcT00

Our hearts are with the Uvalde community and with kids who might be afraid to step back into the classroom as we learn more about the mass shooting near San Antonio.

News 9 spoke to a licensed counselor about how to talk with our children as many families watched it unfold in real time.

Parent-Child Interaction Therapist Amy Summers said now is the time for parents to listen and validate what children are feeling.

“I think kids just need someone to listen. A lot of kids will be coming with panic, what if this happens to me,” said the Licensed Professional Counselor.

The Uvalde community is heartbroken after gun violence claimed lives including many students at Robb Elementary.

Mental health professionals shared advice on how to navigate the devastating topic.

“Finding out first what your child knows is important. There is a chance that your child doesn’t know what happened yet and I wouldn’t recommend informing them or telling them about the shooting just yet,” said Summers.

She said parents should be prepared and find out as much information as you can about what happened.

“Acknowledging ‘yes that is scary’ and that you are always there to talk about anything that they need to. Being open to any questions that your child may ask,” said Summers.

“One of the worst things that a parent can do is to be dismissive of their child’s feelings. We want to be helpful and say, ‘don’t worry about that’ the child is worried about that and so just saying ‘I understand how you can be feeling that way’,” said the Counselor.

She added that it is also good to be transparent.

“I think it is okay for parents to say, ‘I don’t know why this happened'. I kind of look at something like this in the framework of a badge voice. We don’t know why the person made this choice,” said Summers.

If your child is showing other signs of distress and is withdrawn, acting out, or fearful in public settings, she said it may be a time to seek additional help.

Comments / 0

Related
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

During Texas School Shooting, Delay In Breaching School Door Was 'Wrong Decision,' Official Says

Nearly 20 officers were in a hallway outside of the classrooms at a Texas elementary school for more than 45 minutes before agents used a master key to open a door and confront a gunman, authorities said Friday. The on-site commander believed the gunman was barricaded in a classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde during Tuesday's attack and that the children were not at risk, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw said at a news conference.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
Uvalde, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Onlookers Urged Police To Charge Into Texas School

Frustrated onlookers urged police officers to charge into the Texas elementary school where a gunman’s rampage killed 19 children and two teachers, witnesses said Wednesday, as investigators worked to track the massacre that lasted upwards of 40 minutes and ended when the 18-year-old shooter was killed by a Border Patrol team.
TEXAS STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma Lawmakers Respond To Texas School Shooting

A shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas has claimed the lives of 19 children and two adults. It is the deadliest school shooting since Sandy Hook, the 2012 elementary school shooting that left 26 dead in Newtown, Connecticut. 20 children died in that mass shooting. Lawmakers across the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Summers
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy