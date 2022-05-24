Columbia Records Recording artist Fivio Foreign Cousin yelz feva

Click here to read the full article. BTS have tapped Benny Blanco to blend three of their songs into a brand new remix medley.
The minute-long creation features three songs, specifically chosen by BTS’ Army fanbase: “Fake Love,” “Life Goes On,” and “Blood Sweat and Tears.” Blanco seamlessly weaves snippets of each track together, while the remix is accompanied by a video featuring some quick shots from each track’s original music video, intermixed with live performances.
Blanco, in characteristically goofy fashion, helped promote the new remix with a video on TikTok where he professed his love for BTS and said he was...
