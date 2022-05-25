ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dumping at Golden Gate Estates homes has neighbors enraged

By Zach Barrett
 4 days ago
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A boat, beer cans and bikes. Those are just some of the discarded items you’ll find collecting in one area of Golden Gate Estates. Now neighbors want people to stop treating their homes as a landfill.

Chris Satter bought his Golden Gate Estates home for the privacy, woods and wildlife. Ever since he moved in, he said trash troubles have plagued his end of 4th Avenue SE.

“It’s a constant problem,” said Satter. “Probably at least once a month somebody is dumping.”

He said trucks used to bring their trash to the side of the road, visible to Satter and his neighbors. Now, the trash sits about 100 yards into a 5-acre plot of woods out of his immediate sight.

Satter said the trash is ruining some neighbors way of life.

“A lot of the neighbors enjoy going back there, walking their dogs and their pets,” he said. “You have to watch out there’s broken glass everywhere, there’s tires and it’s not a good thing.”

Pictures of the latest dumping has others who live on the street, like Kevin Carvajal, feeling disrespected.

“That’s just crazy people are dumping there and thinking they can get away with it,” said Carvajal.

Satter said he’ll call code enforcement who will come and remove illegally dumped items, but the problem just keeps getting worse.

“There’s just very little management of these undeveloped lands out here,” said Satter.

Neighbors said they believe enforcement and catching the people in the act may be one of the only ways to stop it.

“Not only are you trashing the environment and making it a dirtier place but you’re disrespecting all your neighbors who work so hard to keep our streets and out homes and our properties clean and beautiful,” said Satter.

