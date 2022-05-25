Scott Disick’s Clothing Line Spoofs His “Talentless” Reputation

Meet the Barkers. No, not Travis Barker’s 2005 reality show co-starring then-wife Shanna Moakler — we’re talking about Kourtney Kardashian taking her new husband’s last name. The Poosh founder changed her moniker to Kourtney Kardashian Barker on Instagram following the couple’s lavish weekend wedding, and also had her married initials stitched into a special corset. Kardashian shared a snap of the white eyelet Dolce & Gabbana style on her Instagram Stories, with “KKB” stitched right under the cup. Kardashian, 43, married Barker, 46, in Italy on Sunday and celebrated with a full weekend’s worth of events. Since the big day, she’s been sharing behind-the-scenes snaps on her Stories, and also shared pics of the lace thigh-highs and black pumps she wore for the couple’s glam-goth reception. The celebration included elaborate outfit changes aplenty, as well as luxurious D&G boat rides for celebrity guests like Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. There were plenty of personalized touches throughout the big day. Kourtney’s tulle veil was hand-embroidered with the Virgin Mary and the words “family loyalty respect,” a nod to her husband’s head tattoo. Nothing says commitment quite like changing your monogram.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO