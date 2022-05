William Ralph Kincaid went to be with the Lord at the Johnson City Medical Center on Friday, May 27, 2022. Affectionately known as Dr. Bill, he was 77 years old. Bill was born on May 14, 1945 in Greenbrier County, West Virginia to Linna and Ralph Kincaid. He grew up in Alderson, West Virginia, and had called Johnson City, TN home since 1976. He was a graduate of West Virginia University School of Medicine with a double speciality in oncology and hematology.

