ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Treatment for Toothaches

By Dr. Mori Rouhani
santaclaritamagazine.com
 4 days ago

A toothache can cause a great deal of discomfort and have a major impact on your quality of life, especially if it has been something that you have been dealing with for a prolonged amount of time. There is...

santaclaritamagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
santaclaritamagazine.com

Aesthetic Dental & Specialty Center

Children K-6 We also take a special care for children of 5-12 years old. Our state-of-art technologies enable us to reduce the time your child sits in the dentist chair. We use x-rays and laser dentistry that makes the examination faster and less painful. Our laser system enables us to avoid drilling in many cases as well as eliminate the need for anesthesia and facilitates the healing process. We know how difficult is to put a child at ease. That is why, in order to create a friendly environment, we provide different children’s literature and flat LED HDTVs where your children can watch their favorite cartoons.
santaclaritamagazine.com

Volunteering Is Good For You

Previous articles in this column have talked about many of the ways Assistance League® strives to make our Santa Clarita Valley community a better place, helping others, through our our resale store and philanthropic programs. Today we will discuss how volunteering helps YOU. Being able to see the direct...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
santaclaritamagazine.com

Zonta’s Women in Service

Alison Lindemann selected as Carmen Sarro Award recipient. This year, Alison Lindemann from Circle of Hope was honored with the Carmen Sarro Award. Alison serves a multitude of roles for Circle of Hope. As a cancer survivor, she felt a calling to serve and to be involved at a personal level with the organization. She joined their board of directors in 2019 and has continually increased her involvement and impact on the organization. She co-chaired the annual Vine2Wine event spending hours overcoming huge obstacles to pull off the large event. At the same time, she chaired their annual Circle of Hope Tea and was recently elected Vice-Chairman of the Board.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
santaclaritamagazine.com

ReMax Gateway

There’s nothing more exciting (and arguably daunting) than stepping into the world of real estate, and the agents at ReMax Gateway in Newhall are there to help guide you every step of the way. Whether you’re looking to buy or sell here in our community, you need the experts on your side, which is exactly who you’ll find at ReMax Gateway. They take great pride in not just their work ethic but their place in the community – every agent is local, meaning they live, work and serve right here in Santa Clarita. Their agents are prepared to take you through the process of either buying or selling, and you can rest assured that you’re teamed up with the resources and expertise that you need. Their experience is second to none, and they have the knowledge and patience necessary to successfully navigate a market as tumultuous as the one we’re in now. Visit their website to learn more and get set up with everything you need to get your foot in the door of SCV real estate: https://gateway-100423212.remax.com/
SANTA CLARITA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clarita, CA
Health
City
Santa Clarita, CA
Local
California Health
santaclaritamagazine.com

Monthly Message Mayor Laurene Weste – June 2022

Read Beyond the Beaten Path this Summer at the Santa Clarita Public Library. There is nothing like the peace and well-being that comes from spending time in nature. We are fortunate here in our great City of Santa Clarita to be surrounded by 13,000-plus acres of preserved open space for all of us to enjoy. This year our Santa Clarita Public Library is finding ways to get readers of all ages connected to the great outdoors through books.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
santaclaritamagazine.com

Hart & Main

Hart & Main is a unique and beautifully designed wedding and event venue in Santa Clarita. With both indoor and outdoor options, this venue has everything you need to make your special day just that more special. They’re equipped with a full commercial kitchen and bar, along with a rooftop deck that will have you falling in love right alongside the bride and groom. The entire space is adorned with a classic mid-century vibe, and their team of designers, planners and coordinators is ready to walk through every step of the big day with you. As of May 2022, they’re open and accepting new bookings, which you can learn more about on their website at http://hartandmain.com. Of course, the venue isn’t just for weddings; their space is perfect for any large gathering or party, so give them a call today for more information and to inquire about your next holiday party, baby shower, anniversary, or special event: 661-425-7364.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
santaclaritamagazine.com

Celebrating Pride In the SCV

In June of 2019, long-time SCV resident and activist Malcolm Blue pioneered the Santa Clarita city council to officially declare June as Pride month. This declaration was renewed in June of 2020 for every year from now on. This was a huge step in recognizing and hearing the voices of the LGBTQ population in Santa Clarita. Here are a few organzations if you or anyone in your family needs it.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
santaclaritamagazine.com

Commando Military Surplus

At Commando Military Surplus, their motto says it all: they aim to serve the Santa Clarita community with pride and professionalism. Conveniently located in the heart of Newhall, Commando Military Surplus features a wide variety of emergency preparedness supplies, tactical gear, and other military surplus items that will ensure you and your family are ready for anything that comes your way. They also offer an impressive selection of camping tools, first aid kits and supplies, food rations, and much more. Whatever you need, they have it. Plus, when you shop at Commando Military Surplus, you can take pride in knowing that proceeds from their store directly support the U.S. Combat Wounded Veterans, day in and day out. They’re also a proud long-standing supporter of Nine Line’s Run for the Wounded. For inquiries, call 661-259-7440 or stop by their location on Main Street in Newhall any day between Monday and Saturday.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
santaclaritamagazine.com

Youth Led Nonprofit Surpasses 35,000 Books Donated

College Senior Mackenzie Krestul’s charity, Code Read, held a free book fair at Palmdale Learning Plaza on April 26. Students worked hard to meet goals set by their teachers and were rewarded by choosing free books provided by Code Read. Founded in May 2016, fueled by her own passion...
PALMDALE, CA
santaclaritamagazine.com

A Note From the Publishers – June 2022

This issue of the Santa Clarita Magazine is simply packed with information and things to do for the summer. We are pleased to welcome the SCV Veg Fest on our cover this month. The event is scheduled for June 4 at Central Park, and will feature some great live music, local breweries and wineries, and how about over fifty food trucks and vendors participating to make the day complete. This is one you should not miss, turn to page 24 for more information and take the whole family.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
santaclaritamagazine.com

Monthly Message from the City Manager – June 2022

The City of Santa Clarita: Dedicated to Being Fiscally Responsible. One of the things that always makes me proud is being able to deliver an on-time, balanced and fiscally conservative budget to the City Council every year. This has been a commitment of our organization since day one of Cityhood, and it has paid off. Being fiscally sound is essential to creating a better, stronger and thriving City for current and future residents.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
santaclaritamagazine.com

SCV Veg Fest 2022

Announces Live Music Acts, Local Beer and Wine Partners, Food. School is out and the Veg Fest is here! Come out and celebrate the start of summer on Saturday, June 4th at Central Park. Kick off your shoes and vibe out to some live music from the likes of The...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
santaclaritamagazine.com

We Go Delivers – Treat Dad On Father’s Day

Looking to stay in this Father’s Day and celebrate the man of the year from the comfort of your own dining room? WeGo has your back. WeGo is a full scale food delivery service that covers all of Santa Clarita, they offer delivery services for over 200 establishments here in our valley. Plus, they also offer delivery for convenience stores and outside shops, and if you’re craving something that isn’t listed on their website, you can custom order from just about anywhere in SCV. To learn more and view delivery availabilities, visit http://wegodelivers.com to browse all the options.
santaclaritamagazine.com

Operation Red, White and Blue

A call out to community members of all ages. Your help is needed to thank local troops with care packages from their own hometown. Santa Clarita businesses, organizations, schools, churches, youth groups and families – we need you! Prayer Angels for the Military, Inc., a Newhall based 501(c)3 non-profit, has proudly organized community programs and events for 19 years to show appreciation for our military.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
santaclaritamagazine.com

The New Canyon Country Farmers Market

The new Canyon Country Farmers Market opened to a large crowd on April 27th. Located at the new Canyon Country Community Center, the certified farmers market will be held every Wednesday from 4pm-8pm. It will feature small family farms from around Southern California who will bring fresh and seasonal produce to Canyon Country each week.
santaclaritamagazine.com

Mom Can Cook – Treat Dad On Father’s Day

At Mom Can Cook Thai Kitchen, the motto is simple – eat together, enjoy together. Every dish prepared in their kitchen reflects their chefs’ passion for high quality ingredients and that authentic Thai experience. That’s part of what makes them one of the most popular Thai kitchens in all of Santa Clarita. This Father’s Day, experience the culinary craftsmanship yourself by taking Dad to Mom Can Cook to enjoy a classic like their fried rice entrees or their hot and sour soup. Takeout orders can be placed via phone as well at 661-251-8103.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
santaclaritamagazine.com

Cars Under the Stars Hosted by WiSH Education Foundation

On our cover we have the two co-chairs Richard Cohn and Amanda Benson-Tilch, the Executive Director of WiSH Amy Daniels and Chair of the Board Dawn Begley. Cars Under the Stars, the 2nd annual signature evening SCV car show, will take place Saturday, July 23, 6-10pm, and is being held at the Westfield Valencia Town Center in the Sears™ parking lot. This unique fundraising event benefits the WiSH Education Foundation (wisheducationfoundation.org) and features live music by The Part Time Playahs, a Sidecar bar pouring beer from Telco Brewery, numerous food options, vendors, a raffle, and more! There will be numerous hot rods, classics, customs, trucks, motorcycles, muscle, and specialty cars spanning 90 years. Co-chaired by SCV locals and WiSH board members Amanda Benson-Tilch and Richard Cohn, you can expect a unique, family-friendly event that has so much more in store for attendees, including voting for your favorite car!
SANTA CLARITA, CA
santaclaritamagazine.com

Eat Real Café – Treat Dad On Father’s Day

Fresh. Organic. Real. That’s what tey’re all about at Eat Real Café! With two convenient locations here in Santa Clarita, Eat Real Café is a testament to the idea that healthy and tasty can go hand in hand. In addition to their freshly prepared bowls and sandwiches, they also offer handcrafted juices and a yummy bakery selection, which ensures that you’re covered for Father’s Day cravings whether you opt for takeout or dine in. You can reach their Newhall location at 661-254-2237, and their Valencia location at 661-888-1329.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
santaclaritamagazine.com

Eighth & Rail

Eighth and Rail is Santa Clarita’s oldest pub, and there’s so much about their place that makes them special. Their extensive menu of rustic flavors pairs perfectly with their list of craft and traditional beers as well as their classic cocktails. All the fun, food and drink come together with an exciting atmosphere that has made them one of the premiere destinations for that Friday night drink out with good friends. They have a pool table, darts, shuffleboard and a DJ every Saturday. In addition to their regular dine-in hours, they also host a myriad of fun events and special occasions, including events like their celebration of National Bourbon Day and their 4th of July festivities. Eighth and Rail brings together the best of food and fun, so next time you’re in the mood for an ice cold beer and cozy eats, swing by their location on 8th Street in Newhall, or call ahead to order: 661-255-7833.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
santaclaritamagazine.com

Craig Martin’s Home of the Month 28939 Rock Canyon in Saugus

Craig Martin’s Home of the Month 28939 Rock Canyon in Saugus. VIEWS! This stunning sunset view home was the model home for the Big Sky community, features 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, PLUS an Office AND a Bonus Room! This expansive home has 3,936SF of living space and is the home you will not want to leave! This home offers an open concept floorplan with plenty of space throughout. Upon entering the living room, you will notice the soaring ceilings and windows galore with views of the beautiful mountains, a custom fireplace and large built-in bookcase. Adjacent to the living room is the formal dining room with stone flooring, custom wood ceiling and access through French doors to the front porch. The Chef’s kitchen is equipped with beautiful wood cabinetry, granite countertops, a large center island, breakfast bar, pull out shelves in pantry, stainless steel appliances (including newer built-in fridge) and a separate dining are with views of the mountains! Adjacent to the kitchen is a large closet that has been converted into a walk-in pantry. The family room features a fireplace with custom mantle, wood plantation shutters and more views of the mountains. Conveniently located downstairs is a bedroom and full bathroom. As you make your way upstairs (2 staircases: one from the living room and one from the family room) you will find 3 more secondary bedrooms, a renovated hallway bathroom with quartz counters and dual sinks and the master suite. The spacious master bedroom has views that are unlimited!! The master en-suite has a walk-in shower, separate soaking tub, dual sinks, a separate vanity and his-and-hers custom walk-in closets. Enjoy nightly sunsets in your beautifully landscaped, private, hill-top backyard with no rear neighbors where you can enjoy dining al-fresco by the outdoor fireplace! A few more of the wonderful features this home offers are: extensive solid wood built-ins, custom storage in garage, $15K+ in window treatment including real wood shutters and energy efficient shades, security system, whole house ceiling speakers, new dual-zoned HVAC, whole house fan and much more. The home is located within walking distance to the community park. Conveniently located near Award-winning schools, shopping and restaurants. This is the dream home you have been waiting for! PHOTO TOUR AT: www.28939RockCanyon.com.
SANTA CLARITA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy