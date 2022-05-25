ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: MRI on tap

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Stanton (calf) is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Wednesday, Joel Sherman of...

CBS Sports

Rays' Francisco Mejia: Struggling since return

Mejia went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored Saturday against the Yankees. Mejia was behind the dish to make his fourth start in the team's last nine games. He delivered a double in the seventh inning and ultimately came around to score. The effort marked Mejia's first multi-hit game since May 6, the day he was activated from the COVID-19 injured list. Since, he has hit just .171 with three RBI and three runs scored across 13 games. Overall, Mejia has a .263/.259/.421 line across 58 plate appearances on the season.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Franchy Cordero: Out of Thursday's lineup

Cordero is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the White Sox, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Cordero started the past four games and will head to the bench after going 4-for-16 with a home run, a triple, six RBI and four runs during that stretch. Bobby Dalbec will start at first base with lefty Dallas Keuchel on the mound for Chicago.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Reds' Art Warren: Records third save

Warren secured the save Friday during Friday's 5-1 win against the Giants giving up only one hit over 1.2 scoreless innings. He had one strikeout and zero walks. The right-hander entered with the bases loaded during the top of the eighth inning and hit the first batter he faced, but he then induced a double play to escape with no further damage. The Reds followed with two runs in the bottom of the frame, and Warren returned for the ninth and protected the four-run lead. The 29-year-old has allowed opponents to score in only one of his past nine appearances, and he's notched two saves and a hold with a 1.74 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 8:3 K:BB across 10.1 innings during that stretch.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

White Sox's Davis Martin: Candidate for rotation spot

General manager Rick Hahn said Saturday that Martin could join the White Sox's rotation after Dallas Keuchel was designated for assignment, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. The right-hander made his major-league debut against the Royals on May 17, and he allowed a run on five hits and a walk...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Trevor Story: Drives in four runs Thursday

Story went 2-for-4 with a home run, two total runs, four total RBI, a walk and a stolen base in Thursday's 16-7 win over the White Sox. Story singled in a run in the first inning off Dallas Keuchel and got to the veteran hurler for a three-run blast to left field in the second. This was his third multi-hit game over his past seven contests, upping his batting average to .232 on the season. Over the weeklong hot stretch, Story is slashing .345/.394/1.069 with seven homers, 21 RBI and two stolen bases.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Denyi Reyes: Moved back to Triple-A

Reyes was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk following his start Thursday versus the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Reyes pitched 3.2 innings, surrendering one run on four hits and a walk while striking out one in the Game 2 win over the Red Sox in Saturday's doubleheader. He pitched well but not long enough to qualify for the win and he is now returning to Triple-A. Reyes has produced 6.2 frames of one-run ball with the Orioles this season, striking out three batters in those innings. He'll remain a top option for the team to call up when in need of an extra arm.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Max Muncy: May land on IL

Muncy could be placed on the injured list due to ongoing pain in his arm, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports. Muncy suffered a partially torn UCL in the final days of the 2021 regular season. He declined to undergo surgery during the offseason, instead opting for rehab. While Muncy has avoided the injured list -- or even a notable number of missed games -- early in the campaign, he has managed just a .150/.327/.263 line across 168 plate appearances. A stint on the injured list could allow Muncy to overcome the lingering pain and reset after his early struggles. He was held out of Thursday's lineup, with Edwin Rios entering the lineup as the designated hitter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Payton Henry: Back to minors

Henry was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Henry had been serving as Miami's backup catcher behind Jacob Stallings. However, the team selected Willians Astudillo's contact Wednesday, in turn lessening the need for Henry. Across 35 plate appearances with Miami, Henry hit .143/.314/.143.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Joe Kelly: Lands on injured list

Kelly was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a strained left hamstring. Kelly exited Wednesday's game against the Red Sox with the injury and will now be sidelined for at least the next couple weeks. He'll be eligible to be activated as early as June 10, but Kelly said he's dealing with a Grade 2 strain and expects to be sidelined for approximately 3-4 weeks, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports. Tanner Banks was promoted from Triple-A Charlotte in a corresponding move.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Twins' Jorge Polanco: Remains out of lineup

Polanco (ankle) isn't starting Thursday against the Royals. Polanco will be out of the lineup for a third consecutive game due to some slight soreness in his right ankle, but manager Rocco Baldelli is optimistic that the second baseman could return as soon as Friday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. The 28-year-old had been playing through the issue recently, but the team wants to give him some time to rest while receiving treatment. Luis Arraez will shift to the keystone while Jose Miranda starts at first base.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Absolutely ridiculous

Martinez went 3-for-5 with a walk and three runs scored in Thursday's 16-7 win over the White Sox. There were many hitting stars in the game, overshadowing Martinez, but the Red Sox's designated hitter is ridiculously hot right now. In 22 May games, he's slashing .443/.485/.670 with four home runs, 13 RBI and 20 runs scored. It helps that the rest of lineup around him is also hitting, so there are no easy spots at the top of the order. Martinez wakes up Friday as the MLB leader in average (.380) and is third with a 197 wRC+, behind only Mike Trout and Aaron Judge.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Takes seat for matinee

Rutschman isn't starting the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Red Sox, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Ruschman started in the last six games and hit .200 with a triple, a run, a walk and five strikeouts. He'll get a breather early Saturday while Robinson Chirinos starts behind the dish and bats eighth.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Marlins' Brian Anderson: Scratched from Saturday's lineup

Anderson was scratched from Saturday's lineup against Atlanta due to lower back spasms, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Anderson was slated to start in right field and bat fifth Saturday, but he's being evaluated for a lower back injury. Bryan De La Cruz will shift to right field while Willians Astudillo enters the lineup at second base. Anderson should tentatively be considered day-to-day.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Reds' Mike Moustakas: On bench Saturday

Moustakas will sit Saturday against the Giants. Saturday's starter Alex Wood is the third consecutive southpaw the Reds have faced, with Moustakas sitting in two of those three contests. Brandon Drury will start at the hot corner on this occasion.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Three hits, stolen base

Rodriguez went 3-for-5 with a double, run and stolen base in a 6-0 victory over the Astros on Saturday. Rodriguez reached on a fielder's choice, stole second and scored in the first inning, smacked a double in the second and singled in the fourth for his sixth three-hit game this month. The 21-year-old retook the MLB lead with his 14th steal and third in his past seven games while increasing his line to .276/.326/.431 with six home runs, 21 runs and 22 RBI.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Padres' Trent Grisham: On bench again Friday

Grisham remains on the bench Friday against the Pirates. The Padres will face their second straight southpaw (Jose Quintana), so Grisham will sit for the second straight game. He had effectively a true everyday role in center field for the first month of the season, but he's since slipped into a platoon with Jose Azocar in center field, with Azocar starting ahead of Grisham against five of the last six lefties the team has faced. Grisham is hitting just .157/.258/.250 on the season, so it's tough to say he deserves to reclaim the everyday job.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Exits with tight back

Cabrera left Saturday's game against the Guardians with lower-back tightness, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports. Eric Haase pinch-hit for Cabrera in the eighth inning. As long as Cabrera's injury doesn't turn out to be anything worse than tightness, he should be back in the lineup within a few days.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Drew Ellis: Optioned to Triple-A Reno

Ellis was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Thursday. Ellis started in just one game after being called up Sunday, and he went 1-for-5 with a double, a run, a walk and two strikeouts during his stint with the major-league club. The 26-year-old should see more consistent playing time in Reno.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Phillies' Kyle Gibson: Bumped from Mets series

Gibson will no longer start during the Phillies' weekend series against the Mets, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Gibson was originally slated to start Sunday, but Bailey Falter will start Friday and push the rotation back a day. As a result, Gibson lines up to start Monday against the Giants, though that has not been confirmed by the team. Zach Eflin will start Saturday, with Zack Wheeler following in the series finale.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

