ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg American

How to watch Southern Miss vs. UAB baseball on live stream in Conference USA Tournament

By Erik Hall, Hattiesburg American
Hattiesburg American
Hattiesburg American
 4 days ago

The Southern Miss and UAB Blazers baseball teams are scheduled to meet in the 2022 Conference USA Tournament first round on Wednesday, May 25.

Due to weather delays, the game is scheduled to start at 9:15 p.m. CT.

No. 1-seeded Southern Miss enters the game 41-14 overall. Most recently, USM beat Middle Tennessee State 10-0 on Saturday.

The No. 8 seed UAB Blazers come into the contest 31-23 overall. On Saturday, UTSA defeated UAB 12-2 in seven innings to end the regular season.

CUSA Tournament: How to watch UAB vs. USM baseball on live stream

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mhBd0_0fpMesGF00

Game time: 9:15 p.m. CT on Wednesday, May 25

Location: Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch (ESPN+)

Online radio broadcast: UAB radio broadcast

The winner faces the winner of Florida Atlantic vs. UTSA at 7:30 p.m. CT on Thursday. The loser meets the loser of FAU and UTSA at 4 p.m. CT on Thursday.

Here's more Southern Miss baseball news:

Scott Berry is the Southern Miss Golden Eagles baseball head coach. Casey Dunn is the UAB Blazers baseball head coach.

Erik Hall is the lead digital producer for sports with the USA Today Network. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik .

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: How to watch Southern Miss vs. UAB baseball on live stream in Conference USA Tournament

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Baseball#Conference Usa#Uab#Live Stream#College Baseball#College Sports#The Southern Miss#Uab Blazers#Usm#Middle Tennessee State#Utsa#Espn#Florida Atlantic#Fau#Cusa Baseball Tournament#Golden Eagles#The Usa Today Network
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Hattiesburg American

Hattiesburg American

638
Followers
184
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for news in and around Hattiesburg and the Pine Belt.

 http://hattiesburgamerican.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy