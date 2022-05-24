The Southern Miss and UAB Blazers baseball teams are scheduled to meet in the 2022 Conference USA Tournament first round on Wednesday, May 25.

Due to weather delays, the game is scheduled to start at 9:15 p.m. CT.

No. 1-seeded Southern Miss enters the game 41-14 overall. Most recently, USM beat Middle Tennessee State 10-0 on Saturday.

The No. 8 seed UAB Blazers come into the contest 31-23 overall. On Saturday, UTSA defeated UAB 12-2 in seven innings to end the regular season.

CUSA Tournament: How to watch UAB vs. USM baseball on live stream

Game time: 9:15 p.m. CT on Wednesday, May 25

Location: Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch (ESPN+)

Online radio broadcast: UAB radio broadcast

The winner faces the winner of Florida Atlantic vs. UTSA at 7:30 p.m. CT on Thursday. The loser meets the loser of FAU and UTSA at 4 p.m. CT on Thursday.

Here's more Southern Miss baseball news:

Scott Berry is the Southern Miss Golden Eagles baseball head coach. Casey Dunn is the UAB Blazers baseball head coach.

Erik Hall is the lead digital producer for sports with the USA Today Network. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik .

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: How to watch Southern Miss vs. UAB baseball on live stream in Conference USA Tournament