Glendale, CA

Simulated Evacuation Sends Many Into a Panic

By Zane Hill
outlooknewspapers.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst published in the May 21 print issue of the Glendale News Press. Glendale made waves last weekend when an exercise meant to simulate an evacuation drill scared many people in Los Angeles County into thinking there was an actual disaster in Chevy Chase Canyon. The Glendale Fire Department...

glendalenewspress.outlooknewspapers.com

Key News Network

Victim Shot in Daytime at Swap Meet

North Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: A person was shot at a swap meet on Saturday afternoon in the North Hollywood neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley. Los Angeles City Fire Department and Los Angeles Police Department responded to the area of the 7300 block of Lankershim Boulevard for reports of person shot. When LAPD arrived, they found one victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Man Shot Near Local Business

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received numerous 911 calls at approximately 2:59 p.m. regarding a man down near the intersection of Avenue H-8 and Division Street in the city of Lancaster on Friday, May 27, 2022. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a man suffering...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

California homeowner fatally shoots burglary suspect in home

A Walnut homeowner fatally shot one of two suspected burglars following a break-in at his home early Saturday, authorities said. The incident began when residents heard footsteps around 4 a.m. inside the home in the 20000 block of East Country Hollow Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. When they went to check on the noise, the male homeowner was confronted by a man armed with a handgun.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Man found shot dead in his Palmdale home

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is searching for the person or people who shot and killed a man inside his Palmdale home late Friday night. Deputies from the LASD Palmdale station responded to a home on the 37000 block of Cedrela Avenue after receiving reports for shots fired in the area. At 11:48 p.m., […]
PALMDALE, CA
KTLA

Rosemead high school closed after Texas student made vague shooting threat: LASD

A Rosemead, California school was closed Friday after a student in Texas made a vague threat on social media about a shooting, officials said. Authorities received a call around 2 a.m. Friday regarding a threat that was circulating on social media about a possible shooting at Rosemead High School, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department […]
CBS LA

Police respond to possible drive-by shooting in Marina Del Rey area

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a possible drive-by shooting outside a restaurant in the Marina Del Rey area Saturday night. The incident occurred at around 10:25 p.m. near the intersection of Washington and Lincoln Boulevards. At least one person was injured, though their condition was unknown. No other information was immediately available. 
MARINA DEL REY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Two Hospitalized After Rollover 14 Freeway Crash

Two people were hospitalized Friday after a two-vehicle 14 Freeway crash left one car overturned and another one down an embankment. Around 2:20 p.m. Friday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision on the northbound 14 Freeway near Red Rover Mine Road in Acton, said Esteban Benitiez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Prometheans Keep the Fire Burning at SMHS

Honoring a longstanding tradition at San Marino High School, counselors and administrators Wednesday morning paid tribute to 24 of its finest students at a special breakfast, and it’s a safe bet that cafeteria food never tasted so good. They are known as Prometheans, soon-to-be graduates who have displayed character,...
SAN MARINO, CA
CBS LA

"It is very easy to catch' says doctor of COVID variant responsible for latest surge

A doctor is urging the public to take appropriate precautionary measures amid a COVID surge—the result of a highly transmissible variant."It is very easy to catch, it just isn't infecting the lungs and thus people aren't dying from it as much but they are getting very sick," Dr. Angelique Campen of Providence St. Joseph Medical Center said. As of Friday, Los Angeles County saw 5,800 new COVID-19 cases, and eight additional deaths, according to public health officials. Hospitalizations were also steadily increasing with 464 patients in Los Angeles County. In Orange County, 138 were hospitalized, and in Riverside County, there were 93 patients being treated for COVID in a hospital."I know that we're all tired and it's been over two years of doing this, but this is our new normal," said Campen, who urged everyone to take appropriate precautions. "You need to be very aware of protecting yourself, either wearing a mask, making sure that you are vaccinated and boosted. As COVID continues to spread, Campen says no one is immune, but the vaccines and boosters are likely to reduce the severity of illness."It is still a big deal. People feel miserable and people still have significant health effects," she added. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

Driver Killed in Street Racing Traffic Collision

Encino, Los Angeles, CA: A driver was killed in a traffic collision reportedly involving street racing with another vehicle early Saturday morning. Los Angeles City Fire Department and Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of a traffic collision around 12:30 a.m. May 28, near the intersection of Victory Boulevard and White Oak in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Encino.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

LAPD Sobriety Checkpoint Yields DUI Arrests

North Hills, Los Angeles, CA: Los Angeles Police Department officers from the Devonshire Division conducted a sobriety checkpoint west of Nordhoff Street between Haskell Avenue and Gloria Avenue in the North Hills area of the San Fernando Valley from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on May 28, 2022. One female...
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Person transported to hospital following arrest

A person was detained and arrested following a “flag down” of a robbery Friday night, according to sheriff’s officials. “It was a flag-down on a robbery that had just occurred,” said Deputy Conner of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s station, speaking on behalf of Watch Commander Lt. Barclay, who relayed the information to him. “They hadn’t got a chance to call it in yet and tried to detain the suspect, and they had some difficulty getting the suspect detained.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Classes resume after latest campus mass shooting

DOWNEY - One day after a tragic shooting at a Texas elementary school that killed 19 students and two teachers, campuses opened their doors as usual Wednesday across the Southland, with some under a closer watch from law enforcement hoping to offer some assurance of safety to students, parents and staff.
DOWNEY, CA
foxla.com

Over 30 flights reportedly canceled at LAX, thousands more nationwide

LOS ANGELES - A wave of flight cancellations over the Memorial Day weekend was having some effect at Los Angeles International Airport Saturday. According to the tracking site FlightAware.com, 32 flights were canceled at LAX in a 24-hour period ending at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. FlightAware said more than 3,500 flights have been canceled throughout the country since Friday.
LOS ANGELES, CA

