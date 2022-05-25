ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Halter helps Florida oust South Carolina 2-1 in SEC tourney

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0fpMe6Py00

Colby Halter drove in Ty Evans with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning and No. 7 seed Florida rallied last in a 2-1 victory over 10th-seeded South Carolina in the single-elimination portion of the SEC Tournament on Tuesday night.

Florida (36-20) advances to play No. 2 seed Texas A&M on Wednesday when the tourney turns to a double-elimination format.

Brandon Smoat got the start and didn't surrender a hit to the Gamecocks (27-28) until there was one out in the seventh inning. Josiah Sightler singled to break up the no-hitter and moved to second on a groundout. Michael Braswell followed with a single, but Wyatt Langford threw out Sightler at home to end the inning.

Smoat left with one out in the top of the ninth after surrendering back-to-back singles to Braylen Wimmer and Sightler. Ryan Slater (5-3) entered and allowed Andrew Eyster's RBI fielder's choice to tie the game before striking out Braswell to end the inning.

Florida took a 1-0 in the bottom of the fourth. Josh Rivera doubled with two outs and scored on a throwing error by Braswell on Jac Caglianone's infield single.

———

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
State
South Carolina State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josiah
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

666K+
Followers
156K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy