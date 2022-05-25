ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tri-Rail out of service Wednesday

By Robbin Simmons
WSVN-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WSVN) - Tri-Rail will not be running Wednesday, until further notice. As of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, the dispatching system for the corridor of the Tri-Rail went down...

wsvn.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSVN-TV

Foam mishap makes it ‘snow’ at MIA parking lot, hangar

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A foam mishap at Miami International Airport made it look like snow was falling on a parking lot and a hangar. Video shared on social media by Only in Dade showed the foam, which resembled snow flurries, as it blew through the parking lot.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

3 dead, 2 transported after double crash in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dangerous drive turned deadly in Northwest Miami-Dade. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Lexus sedan was traveling westbound on State Road 836 in the area of Northwest 107th Avenue, when it crashed into an SUV around 11:20 p.m., Saturday. The Lexus lost control and...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

1 Dead, 1 Hospitalized As Van Ends Up In Pond In SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man died overnight at Kendal Regional Medical Center and a woman remains in critical condition after their blue Toyota van went out of control and plunged into a pond in Southwest Miami-Dade late Friday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol said a man and a woman were pulled from the van and taken to Kendall Regional in critical condition and while it was initially believed a child was also in that vehicle, FHP says that was fortunately not the case. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and police divers did scour the pond and the vehicle in case a child was in...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tri Rail#Bus Service#Amtrak#Csx#Traffic#Wsvn
WSVN-TV

Venetian Causeway reopens in Miami after downed power line prompts EB closure

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Venetian Causeway has reopened to traffic in Miami after a downed power line led to eastbound lane closures. According to City of Miami Police, a broken garbage truck was being towed when it got tangled on wires and brought down the line along the 500 block of Northeast 15th Street, knocking down a pole, Thursday afternoon.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Multiple vehicles broken into at parking lot in downtown Miami

MIAMI – The City of Miami Police Department responded to a parking lot where several vehicles were broken into Thursday night in downtown Miami. Officers were dispatched to 60 Southeast Second St. around 9:30 p.m., where a black Toyota was burglarized along with several other vehicles in the area.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Crews cover large pothole that opened up near Key Biscayne

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Road repairs were underway near Key Biscayne after a pothole caused some traffic trouble. The large pothole opened up near the Crandon Golf Course on Crandon Boulevard, Thursday. Public Works crews covered it as a temporary fix until the road can be repaved. Copyright 2022...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
CBS Miami

What’s Open, What’s Closed On Memorial Day

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Monday, May 30th, is Memorial Day. Here is what’s open and closed throughout South Florida. CITY GOVERNMENT & COURTS  Miami-Dade County Offices: County offices, including libraries and courthouses, will be closed on Memorial Day. Eleventh Judicial Circuit of Florida: Closed. Broward County Offices: County offices, including libraries and courthouses, will be closed on Memorial Day. OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES AND SHOPPING MALLS: Parks: Open Beaches: Open Malls: Open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. SUPERMARKETS:  Publix:  Stores will operate at regular hours (7 a.m. to 10 p.m.) but Publix pharmacies are closed on Memorial Day. Winn Dixie/ Fresco y Mas: Open regular hours, double-check with the local store since closing hours may vary. The Fresh Market: Regular hours, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Whole Foods Market: Stores will operate on holiday hours, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Trader Joe’s: Open regular hours, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. BANKS, MAIL, AND SCHOOLS Public schools are closed as are most colleges and universities. Miami-Dade and Broward courts are closed. The stock market is closed. Most banks are closed. There is no mail delivery. Libraries are closed.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Traffic diverted in Miami Shores due to water main break

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A water main break is causing traffic problems in Miami Shores. The rupture occurred Thursday near Northeast 96th Street, between Fifth and Sixth avenues. At least two trees were uprooted near the main break, as water poured out. Crews moved trees in the area to...
MIAMI SHORES, FL
WSVN-TV

2 victims pulled from submerged van in West Miami-Dade

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived to the scene of a van that crashed into a retention pond. The van, a blue Toyota, was traveling southbound on the Florida Turnpike, when the driver attempted to exit onto westbound Southwest Eighth Street and lost control when trying to negotiate the right curve on the exit ramp.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
SCDNReports

Body Found by Florida Grass Cutting Crew

Body Found by Florida Grass Cutting CrewSCDN Graphics Department. A motorcyclist was found dead by a maintenance crew early Thursday morning off Federal Highway and Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit detectives are investigating.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy