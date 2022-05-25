Texas School Shooting: 19 children children, 2 adults killed in shooting at Texas school

UVALDE, Texas - The mother of the gunman who shot and killed 19 children and two teachers in a Texas elementary school says she wants the public to forgive him for what he did. Adriana Martinez, the mother of 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, spoke to Mexican news outlet Televisa, saying she...
UVALDE, Texas - Authorities investigating the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, have updated the timeline of events that led to the massacre of 19 children and two teachers. Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw said Friday that nearly 20 officers were in a hallway outside of...
Law enforcement in Texas is facing criticism for the response to the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde. Chief John Fine of the Burlington Police Department, joins FOX 29 to discuss the response.
Texas authorities share timeline of response to Robb Elementary shooting. A Texas law enforcement official said the 18-year-old gunman who slaughtered 21 people at an elementary school entered the building "unobstructed" through a door that was apparently unlocked in a press conference on May 26, 2022. An 11-year-old reportedly smeared...
WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Uvalde, Texas, on Sunday to console families and honor victims of Tuesday’s mass school shooting in which 19 children and two teachers were killed. The White House said the Bidens would "grieve with the community that...
SPRING GARDEN - In light of the school shooting in Texas, a long list of Pennsylvania officials, gun violence survivors and advocates rallied Friday in Philadelphia. "This event seems to take aim at Republicans in the state, are you blaming them for deaths of children?" FOX 29’s Marcus Espinoza asked.
