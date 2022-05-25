ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Texas School Shooting: 19 children children, 2 adults killed in shooting at Texas school

fox29.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde,...

www.fox29.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
fox29.com

Biden will travel to Uvalde to honor victims of mass school shooting

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Uvalde, Texas, on Sunday to console families and honor victims of Tuesday’s mass school shooting in which 19 children and two teachers were killed. The White House said the Bidens would "grieve with the community that...
UVALDE, TX
fox29.com

Pennsylvania leaders, activists gather for End Gun Violence rally

SPRING GARDEN - In light of the school shooting in Texas, a long list of Pennsylvania officials, gun violence survivors and advocates rallied Friday in Philadelphia. "This event seems to take aim at Republicans in the state, are you blaming them for deaths of children?" FOX 29’s Marcus Espinoza asked.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy