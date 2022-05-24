ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laconia, NH

Contingency fund tapped to pay delegation's legal bills

By THOMAS P. CALDWELL, For THE LACONIA DAILY SUN
 4 days ago

LACONIA — The executive committee of the Belknap County Delegation dipped into contingency funds on May 23 to pay the excess legal costs associated with the Convention’s defense against a lawsuit by the Gunstock Area Commission. Delegation members had been reluctant to pay legal expenses that exceeded...

IN THIS ARTICLE
