Contingency fund tapped to pay delegation's legal bills

This past week Mr. Lew Henry wrote a great letter. The substance of the letter was just a little confusing versus the message being so on the mark. In 2008 we elected a Black president. His election victory landslide had way more to do with his name appearing with a "D" next to his name on the ballot, than any racial bias. In the end it had so very little to do with his ethnicity and everything to do with his predecessor being a war criminal and overseer of economic disaster. Same economic disaster got the would-be future presidential nominee Sen. John E. thrown out. So yes, Mr. Henry we will vote some of these "Green Raw Deal" perpetrators out of office. We threw Kelly Ayotte out too. Maggie Hassan now has to answer for her votes and political agendas. As far as a Laconia Town Hall, campaign stop in Laconia goes, some part of her trip here would involve riding in a car using $5.50 a gallon gas, while heating oil and road diesel soar toward $7. Just imagine what the taxpayers of Belknap County could save in tax revenues squandered on legal fees, just by throwing out the carpet bagger ideologue from South Florida? How did we ever get along operating a county park for near 80 years that has become the primary driver of our winter economy, before him.

BELKNAP COUNTY, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO