Michelle Gutierrez Cohen secures Democratic Hays County commissioner precinct 2 win

GEORGETOWN, Texas — More people have moved to Georgetown than any other city in the entire country, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau study. The U.S. Census Bureau released its list of the 15 fastest-growing cities in America, and Georgetown topped that list. The Austin suburb had the largest growth from July 2020 to July 2021, increasing by 10.5%, a rate of growth which would double the population in less than seven years, the study said. The population of Georgetown estimated to be 75,420, up from 67,176 in the 2020 census.

GEORGETOWN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO