Hays County, TX

Michelle Gutierrez Cohen secures Democratic Hays County commissioner precinct 2 win

By Zara Flores
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 4 days ago
With all Hays County precinct reporting, Michelle Gutierrez Cohen has garnered 52.76% of the vote, or 469 votes, for the Democratic primary runoff race...

Community Impact Austin

Days after being sworn in, Alissa Molina resigns from PfISD Place 5 seat

Two weeks after defeating incumbent Brian Allen in the race for Pflugerville ISD Board of Trustees Place 5, Alissa Molina announced she will resign from the board. In a video released Wednesday night, May 25, via her Facebook campaign page, Molina said her husband, a teacher in Austin for the last 10 years, is seeking a position within PfISD that creates a conflict of interest for her seat on the school board.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Cedar Park elected officials to be sworn in; council to discuss Place 1 vacancy

New mayor Jim Penniman-Morin and re-elected Council Members Mel Kirkland, Eric Boyce and Heather Jefts will be sworn into office at the May 25 Cedar Park City Council meeting. Penniman-Morin was previously elected to serve on Place 1 of the council in 2021. He ran for mayor in the May 7 election and beat his two other opponents with 59.84% of the votes, according to unofficial election results.
City
Buda, TX
Hays County, TX
Kyle, TX
Texas Government
Hays County, TX
Hays County, TX
Texas Elections
Community Impact Austin

Hays County Commissioners Court selects Neighborhood Defender Service Inc. to head the new public defender's office

Nine months after the the Hays County Commissioners Court voted to allocate $5 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds to establish a public defender’s office and after nearly an hour of discussion May 24, the court selected Neighborhood Defender Service Inc. as the firm to create the office that will pave the way for criminal justice.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Mike Gonzalez
Community Impact Austin

Pflugerville to continue seeking EMS agreement with Travis County ESD 2, open negotiations with Allegiance Mobile Health

With around seven weeks before Pflugerville's contract with Acadian Ambulance Services expires, the city will open negotiations with private provider Allegiance Mobile Health while continuing to work toward an agreement with Travis County ESD No. 2. Pflugerville City Council initially approved negotiations with ESD 2 at a May 10 meeting....
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

100-unit supportive housing project clears Austin Planning Commission over Hancock neighbors' opposition

Plans for a 100-unit apartment complex in the Hancock neighborhood that would house people experiencing homelessness are heading to City Council. In a unanimous vote, the planning commission supported a rezoning request from SGI Ventures Inc. for the Cady Lofts project at 1004-1008 E. 39th St., Austin. Cady Lofts is envisioned as a three- and four-story apartment building with 100 studio units housing residents referred through the local continuum of care program managed by the Ending Community Homelessness Coalition, or ECHO.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Georgetown is the fastest-growing city in the country, according to US Census

GEORGETOWN, Texas — More people have moved to Georgetown than any other city in the entire country, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau study. The U.S. Census Bureau released its list of the 15 fastest-growing cities in America, and Georgetown topped that list. The Austin suburb had the largest growth from July 2020 to July 2021, increasing by 10.5%, a rate of growth which would double the population in less than seven years, the study said. The population of Georgetown estimated to be 75,420, up from 67,176 in the 2020 census.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Central Texas Food Bank expands home delivery to Williamson County

Williamson County residents facing food insecurity may now be eligible to have free food items delivered directly to their homes, the Central Texas Food Bank announced May 26. “There are a lot of people who simply aren’t able to get out to those distribution sites,” said Paul Gaither, Central Texas Food Bank marketing and communications director. “That’s why we’re very excited to be able to partner with the Round Rock Area Serving Center and Amazon to expand this home delivery program to Williamson County.”
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
