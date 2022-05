ROGERSVILLE - Julie Caroline Shelton, 42, went home to be with the Lord on Monday May 23, 2022. A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Johnson – Arrowood Funeral home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor James Adams officiating. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, May 30, 2022, at Christian Bend Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:00 PM to go in procession.

ROGERSVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO