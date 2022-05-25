ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty, MO

Missouri man’s remains come home 81 years after his death at Pearl Harbor

KCTV 5
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiberty police are reminding everyone to make sure their cars are locked. A Bonner Springs High School student almost didn’t graduate after being accused of giving...

www.kctv5.com

Comments / 1

Related
KCTV 5

Shawnee woman killed in rural Missouri crash

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Shawnee, Kansas woman was killed and a man from Overland Park was injured after a late-night crash in rural Missouri. According to the crash report, the incident happened around 11 p.m. Saturday on Highway 32, three miles east of Lebanon, Missouri. The report indicates...
SHAWNEE, KS
KCTV 5

Local leaders, Mahomes, Reid share thoughts following Texas shooting

Heart to Heart International is in a mad dash to assemble thousands of hygiene kits for Ukraine. Today, volunteers gathered at Power & Light to put together to help. According to the Missouri Assessment of College Health Behavior, 37% of students reported their stress is overwhelming or unbearable in 2021. That’s an increase from 24% in 2020.
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

Missouri teacher retiring after nearly 60 years in the classroom

CENTERVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - A teacher at Crest Ridge Secondary School has been with the district for nearly six decades. Juanita Peaslee, 89, started teaching in the district in 1964. She currently teaches high school science classes, but has taught several different grade levels over the years. “Teaching keeps me...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Cars
State
Kansas State
Liberty, MO
Crime & Safety
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Liberty, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KCTV 5

Organization makes donations to Ukraine

The mayor, Patrick Mahomes, and local faith leaders have all shared their thoughts following the mass shooting in Texas. According to the Missouri Assessment of College Health Behavior, 37% of students reported their stress is overwhelming or unbearable in 2021. That’s an increase from 24% in 2020. Lawrence 12-year-old...
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Great pool weather on Sunday, but storm chances early in the work week

A few showers have formed out west and are moving across parts of our viewing area this morning but they will not last. By the afternoon look for partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 80s. Breezy south winds will hold temperatures near 70 degrees through daybreak on Sunday with even warmer temperatures on Sunday. Our focus will turn to a storm system that will drop a cold front across the area by Monday night. This front could spark scattered strong to severe storms in Nebraska and Iowa. If these storms hold together they could reach northwest Missouri before Monday is over. This line of storms will continue pushing south and east across the area on Tuesday before clearing the area on Wednesday. After it passes temperatures will be more seasonable for this time of year late in the week.
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

Rep. Cleaver introduces bill that would withhold lawmakers’ pay following mass shootings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - U.S. Representative Emanuel Cleaver introduced legislation today that would withhold pay for members of Congress following mass shootings. The “No Pay Until Peace Act” would withhold one month’s pay from every member each month that there is a mass shooting in the U.S. The legislation defines a mass shooting as a single incident where four or more people are killed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Warm and Windy Sunday

Mostly cloudy, warm and windy today with highs in the upper 80s close to 90 degrees. Outside of an isolated shower or storm this morning the rest of the day should be dry. Stiff south winds will increase between 20 and 25mph with gusts as highs as 40mph at times. Breezy conditions stick around through Monday before our next cold front arrives. So far Memorial Day will be quiet with the exception of the howling wind, before a line of storms gets closer to the area. A few strong storms are possible in northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri late Monday night well after sunset before more storms move across the Kansas City area on Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center has elevated the risk for severe weather for parts of our viewing area Tuesday with all hazards possible. Not to mention, with off and on showers and storms moving through the area that does pose a risk for flash flooding. After the front passes temperatures will be much cooler by the end of the week.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy