SALEM, Va. (WFFT) – A pair of home runs would lead the way for the Trine University softball team as they picked up an extra inning 4-2 victory over Eastern Connecticut State University in their opening game of the 2022 NCAA Division III Softball Championship. The game spanned two days, with rain forcing a suspension Thursday night before resuming for the final two and half innings at noon on Friday.

ANGOLA, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO