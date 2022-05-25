ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, TX

Zapata in the lead in Democratic primary runoff election for 21st Congressional District

By Lauren Canterberry
 4 days ago
With Bexar, Comal and Hays counties reporting results from the May 24 runoff election, Claudia Zapata is leading the Democratic primary race for Congressional...

Community Impact Austin

Unofficial election night results point to Dan McQueen winning Republican nomination for U.S. Congressional District 35 over Michael Rodriguez

With more than 75% of votes counted, Dan McQueen leads Michael Rodriguez with 3,718 votes, or 60.98% to Rodriguez’s 2,379 votes, or 39.02%, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s Office. The district—which stretches from Travis County along the I-35 corridor through Hays, Comal and into downtown San...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Days after being sworn in, Alissa Molina resigns from PfISD Place 5 seat

Two weeks after defeating incumbent Brian Allen in the race for Pflugerville ISD Board of Trustees Place 5, Alissa Molina announced she will resign from the board. In a video released Wednesday night, May 25, via her Facebook campaign page, Molina said her husband, a teacher in Austin for the last 10 years, is seeking a position within PfISD that creates a conflict of interest for her seat on the school board.
The congressional primary runoff race in south Texas shifts into high gear

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s not only Webb County who is keeping an eye on the District 28 race. The whole country is watching as well. 17-year incumbent Henry Cuellar is facing off Jessica Cisneros again. Cuellar led with 48.4% in the March primary, while Cisneros received 46.9%. However, Cisneros nearly defeated Cuellar back in 2020.
Results: 2022 Primary runoff for the San Antonio area

Refresh this page to update results. The biggest two races we're watching are Congressional District 28 and the Bexar County Judge's race. After trading the lead during the March primary, nine-term incumbent Henry Cuellar — one of the most conservative Democrats in the House — is forced into his first runoff by his former intern, Jessica Cisneros. The young progressive lawyer narrowly lost to Cuellar in 2020 by 3.6 points. Since then, the nation’s eyes have been on District 28, which spans from San Antonio to Laredo to the Rio Grande Valley.
Hays County Commissioners Court selects Neighborhood Defender Service Inc. to head the new public defender's office

Nine months after the the Hays County Commissioners Court voted to allocate $5 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds to establish a public defender’s office and after nearly an hour of discussion May 24, the court selected Neighborhood Defender Service Inc. as the firm to create the office that will pave the way for criminal justice.
‘Everybody is watching’ runoff for Texas’ 28th Congressional District

The eyes of the nation are watching a runoff election today for a South Texas border district that pits a long-time Democratic incumbent against an immigration lawyer who used to intern in his office. U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar is vying to be the Democratic nominee and wants to win his tenth term in Congress in November. His opponent, Jessica Cisneros, just turned 29 and is a progressive Democrat who has repeatedly said this district "needs change."
